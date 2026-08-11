Deion Sanders Says He Is Not Coaching for His Job After Colorado Falls to 3-6

Deion Sanders dismissed job-security questions after Colorado's 20-10 loss at Arizona State, while the Buffaloes must win their final three games to reach a bowl.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said he is not coaching for his job after the Buffaloes lost 20-10 at Arizona State on Saturday night, dropping them to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Big 12 play.

Sanders Refuses To Focus On Job Security

Sanders said this is not how it is supposed to be for his team, but he is not concerned about his future over the final three games of a disastrous season. Asked directly in his postgame press conference whether his job was on the line, Sanders did not hesitate. I do not think about that, man, Sanders said. I am not here for my job.

Also read Deion Sanders Warns Colorado Bowl Hopes Dangle After Arizona State Defeat

I am here for these young men. I am not built like that. Like, I am really not. I am really, really, really not.

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The question was not unfair. Colorado has lost six of its eight games and has not won a Big 12 road game in two seasons. The Buffaloes now have to beat Houston, Cincinnati and UCF just to become bowl-eligible. Since Colorado announced Sanders extension in March 2025, the Buffaloes have gone 6-15 overall and 2-13 in Big 12 play.

Sanders has brought Colorado back to national relevance since joining the program in 2023 after his head coaching role at Jackson State. Alongside his son Shedeur Sanders and Heisman two-way player Travis Hunter, he led the Buffaloes to their first nine-win season in more than eight years in 2024. After the two players left for the NFL, Colorado has struggled to find its identity. Sanders calm has more behind it than faith.

Massive Payouts Loom If Colorado Fires Coach

As reported by The Denver Post, Colorado would owe Sanders 75 percent of his remaining base and supplemental salary if it fired him without cause. Moving on after this season would cost the school roughly $25.5 million. If Sanders left for another coaching job, he would owe Colorado $10 million this year, and that figure drops to $6 million in 2027. The deal also calls for both sides to discuss another extension after the 2027 season.

In other words, the real pressure point arrives over the next 12 months, when both price tags shrink and the program has to show it is heading somewhere. Sanders also did not sugarcoat the stakes in March. We need a successful and healthy football program for us to make sure that we are continuing to put our best foot forward, he said.

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Offensive Struggles Persist In Loss To Arizona State

Against the Sun Devils, the Buffaloes struggled through the first half, managing only 103 total yards, 62 of them in the final 45 seconds. Colorado did not earn a first down until seven minutes into the second quarter, and that drive ended with Isaac Wilson taking a 24-yard sack on fourth-and-6 at Arizona State 34-yard line. Their big play was a 74-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Ernest Campbell, but it was called back for an illegal man-downfield penalty.

Support that loud usually holds through one bad year, and Sanders is now three games from finishing a second one. For all the talk about money and records, Sanders kept steering the answer toward graduation. Like, I want these kids to graduate, to provoke change in their communities, in their lives and their families, Sanders said.

Coach Emphasizes Player Graduation Over Wins

His son, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, graduated in May and re-created the layout of his father famous Super Bowl XXIX uniform photo by arranging his graduation outfit on the floor. Fair or not, Colorado will judge this season by wins. Sanders made it clear he plans to keep grading himself on something else. I ain't worried about me.

I am good, my brother. I am not worried about me. I worry about others. That is who I am called to be, Sanders said.