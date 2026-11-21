Colorado coach Deion Sanders believes that the Buffaloes have a special group. After spending multiple seasons rebuilding and reshaping the Buffaloes program, C

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Colorado coach Deion Sanders believes that the Buffaloes have a special group. After spending multiple seasons rebuilding and reshaping the Buffaloes program, Coach Prime sees a different level of physicality up front, especially when it comes to their run game. , Sanders made a strong statement of belief in this year's offensive line is the best all-around unit he has ever had throughout his time in Boulder.

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Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOne of the biggest differences that Colorado coach Deion Sanders has seen this year is the improvement of the offensive line. Specifically, Coach Prime has been impressed by their physical presence in the run game.

“This line I think is more physical as far as the run is concerned because we didn’t really run a lot in previous years but this line is probably all around the best line,” Sanders said. His comments highlight an important aspect to the Buffaloes’ offensive development. While the Buffaloes have generated attention for their passing attack, Sanders that acknowledged that the run game was not as prominent in previous seasons.

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Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Having an offensive line capable of consistent protection and one that is fully capable of creating running lanes can give Colorado another dimension on offense. A dependable run game forces opposing defenses to deal with more than just the passing game, potentially creating more opportunities for the quarterback and receivers.

Possibly the most significant takeaway from this interview was Sanders’ assessment of this group as a whole. When Coach Prime described his offensive line as probably being the best line he has had since arriving in Boulder, it became clear that he sees considerable improvement throughout his time as head coach.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders warms up with players players before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Sanders’ comments suggest that he believes that this group brings more to the table than his previous units. He stated that their capabilities go beyond just being able to block but all-around, they’re strong in every category.

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The ultimate test will be whether or not Colorado can truly bring in the consistency and potential they have brought to the field, into Nippert Stadium against Ciincinnati on Saturday. Even so, this very group can live up to their coach’s words byIf Colorado can continue to develop their physical identity, it could end up becoming a fully balanced, confident and prepared line to defend.

In this upcoming matchup, the Buffaloes have the opportunity to establish a stronger presence within the run game while maintaining success within their pass game. This type of praise coming directly from the head coach should motivate every single offensive linemen. It could even be the very catalyst for proving their coach to be very correct. Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network .

With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper.

Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.