The Colorado Buffaloes beat the UCF Knights 47-28 in their season finale, potentially putting talks of Colorado coach Deion Sanders being on the hot seat for be

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Colorado Buffaloes beat the UCF Knights 47-28 in their season finale, potentially putting talks of Colorado coach Deion Sanders being on the hot seat for bed.

Colorado ends the season with a 5-7 record, missing out on a bowl game for the second straight season, but the Buffaloes showed improvement after finishing 3-9 in 2025. Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the second quarter against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field.

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Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After the game, "Coach Prime" was asked if he wants to return to coach the Colorado Buffaloes next season, and he made his stance quite clear: "Come on, man. Didn’t you hear me say that last week? Yes. Boulder has been so kind, so wonderful to me and my family, my friends, my loved ones, the staff.