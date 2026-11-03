Deion Sanders Defends Colorado Buffaloes Roster Amid Bowl Bid Push

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders addresses criticism and roster depth questions as the team seeks a bowl eligibility after beating Kansas State.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has drawn renewed attention for his candid remarks regarding player talent and roster management during a press conference on October 31, 2026. The comments came in the wake of a gritty victory at Folsom Field that kept the team's postseason hopes alive despite a challenging season record.

Sanders Defends Coaching Strategy

Sanders addressed the ongoing national scrutiny surrounding his tenure by emphasizing strategic placement over raw talent acquisition. He stated that he already knew the capabilities of his players and focused on putting them in situations where they could succeed. This approach aims to maximize the potential of the existing roster rather than lamenting missing pieces.

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Dillingham Praises CU Competitiveness

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham publicly commended the Buffaloes for their competitive spirit and roster construction. Dillingham noted that Colorado features multiple NFL-caliber players on both offense and defense, particularly highlighting the front lines and wide receivers. He credited Sanders with assembling a strong team capable of competing with any squad in the league.

Young Breaks Through at Running Back

Alabama transfer Richard Young emerged as the leading rusher against Kansas State on Halloween, validating his worth through increased touches. Sanders praised Young for maintaining a positive attitude without complaining about past opportunities. The running back finally received his true chance to shine in a game where he recorded the most touches of his college career so far.

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Fans Question Sanders Memory Skills

Sanders inadvertently sparked confusion among fans when comparing other running backs to The Three Stooges characters Moe, Curly, and Larry. He admitted difficulty recalling specific names in the backfield while trying to explain why Young had to wait his turn. This remark led to online speculation about his familiarity with the full roster depth chart.

Upcoming Matchup Against Arizona State

The Buffaloes now prepare to face Arizona State, aiming for their second two-game winning streak of the 2026 season. Colorado holds a historical advantage with a 4-11 mark against ASU but lost a recent meeting in Boulder. The upcoming game represents a critical opportunity to improve their standing before the season concludes.