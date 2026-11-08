Deion Sanders Defends Colorado After Loss to Arizona State

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders addresses the team's 3-6 record and bowl eligibility struggles following the November 7 defeat to Arizona State.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders addressed the media on November 7, 2026, after his team fell to the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The defeat dropped Colorado to a 3-6 overall record, placing the program just one loss away from being officially eliminated from college football bowl contention. Sanders used the postgame press conference to defend his players and coaching staff while outlining the specific tactical failures that contributed to the outcome.

Sanders Rebuffs Job Security Speculation

When questioned about his position with the program, Sanders explicitly stated he does not consider his job status in relation to the team's performance. He emphasized that his primary motivation involves ensuring student-athletes graduate and positively impact their families rather than personal career concerns. Sanders declared that he is not built to focus on external pressures regarding his employment, noting that he is genuinely not worried about himself during this challenging period.

Also read Colorado Buffaloes Live Score Updates vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

The coach expressed that his distress stems from believing the athletes and the organization deserve better results than what they have produced recently. He affirmed that every individual in the locker room, including all coaches and support staff, is fighting intensely for success. Sanders argued that there was no evidence of quitting or lethargy within the team, despite the disappointing final result against Arizona State.

Tactical Breakdown of the November 7 Game

Sanders provided a detailed critique of the game mechanics, acknowledging that Arizona State and head coach Jason Dillingham executed a brilliant strategy. He specifically praised how Arizona State utilized their freshman quarterback to keep the Colorado defense off balance throughout the contest. The Sun Devils made critical plays that Colorado failed to match, leading to the deficit that proved insurmountable.

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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, referred to as Wilson in the source text, completed 20 of 31 passes for 248 yards. However, the coach highlighted that these statistics were undermined by four sacks taken and one interception thrown. While such numbers might be acceptable on a standard day, Sanders indicated they were unacceptable in this specific context due to the negative turnover margin and pressure issues that stifled the offensive rhythm.

Scoring Deficits and Defensive Lapses

The head coach identified a fundamental lack of scoring as the primary obstacle to winning football games. He stated that the team is not treating away games with the necessary urgency to produce points on the scoreboard. Colorado failed to generate sufficient offense, and Sanders admitted that the responsibility for stopping the opposing team rests heavily on his shoulders as the head coach.

Sanders noted that they must improve their box counts and better control the football by understanding the defensive alignment on the other side of the ball. He emphasized that consistency is entirely missing across many phases of the game, which prevents the team from securing victories. The coach stressed that they need to do a significantly better job of preventing opponents from scoring, marking this as a critical area for immediate improvement.

Impact on Bowl Eligibility and Future Steps

With the team now at 3-6, Colorado sits on the precipice of losing its bowl eligibility status. The organization has already apologized repeatedly to the fan base for the inconsistent performance levels displayed over the season. Sanders warned that without a significant turnaround in execution, the program will remain stuck in a cycle of underperformance.

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Despite the mounting losses, Sanders reaffirmed that leadership within the locker room remains unquestioned. He described the athletes as playing intensely and setting the right examples for one another. The coach concluded by asserting that anyone not feeling the pain of the current situation would be in the wrong profession, underscoring the high stakes and emotional investment of everyone involved in the program.