Deion Sanders’ CU Buffs drop ninth consecutive Big 12 road game in Tempe

The Colorado Buffaloes lost their ninth consecutive Big 12 game away from Folsom Field, 20-10, to the Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

player ready... Arizona State lit them. The Sun Devils beat Buffaloes 20-10 on Saturday night at Mountain America Stadium, handing Colorado its ninth consecutive Big 12 loss away from Folsom Field.

Its last league road win came Nov. 9, 2024, at Texas Tech. The game wasn’t as close as that score might even indicate. Arizona State led 17-0 at halftime and 20-3 early in the fourth quarter. Colorado’s run of at least holding a lead at some point in each of its first five league games came to an end.

Also read Colorado Buffaloes Fall to Arizona State Despite Deion Sanders Defeat

“I wish we’d started off like instead of ending up like that,” coach Deion Sanders said. “Not happy. ” Arizona State’s first possession set the tone, a 13-play, 61-yard drive capped Carson Smith’s 31-yard field goal. It was the only damage that the Buffaloes defense allowed in the first quarter.

The offense, though, managed 12 total yards in the period and saw a 74-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Wilson to Ernest Campbell nullified due to an ineligible receiver downfield penalty on tight end Charlie Williams. Arizona State extended its lead early in the second quarter when running back Cardae Mack found quarterback Jake Fette in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Sanders called it “smart” and said the Sun Devils “scripted that really well.

” A pair of failed fourth-down tries derailed any hope of momentum before the break. On the first, Wilson was sacked by Albert Smith III for a 24-yard loss to the Colorado 42. Five plays later, Fette connected with Reed Harris for a 34-yard score and third-and-14 to make it 17-0.

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“We didn’t want that to happen. Trust me, we definitely didn’t want that to happen,” Sanders said of the sack.

“Things happen. I can’t fault the young man. He’s trying to make a play, and he did a good job of making them all game long. ” Wilson was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 at his own 44 on the next series.

At halftime, Colorado was averaging just 0.6 yards per carry. The third quarter proved that old habits die hard. On the Buffaloes’ first possession, they managed two first downs before Wilson tried a deep shot that Ashton Stamps intercepted at the Arizona State 28-yard line. It was Wilson’s eighth interception of the season.

Elliott Arnold put Colorado on the board with a 39-yard field goal as time expired in the quarter, capping a 15-play, 61-yard drive that took 6:29. The Buffs battled back to make it respectable. After Smith added a 21-yard field goal, Colorado drove 75 yards and found paydirt for the first time. Arnold missed a 33-yard try, but a roughing-the-kicker penalty gave the Buffaloes a first down at the 7.

On the next play, Wilson hit Joseph Williams for a 7-yard score to make it 20-10 with 8:14 left. Williams finished with seven catches for 121 yards, ending a three-game stretch without a touchdown. Sanders said Williams is “electric” every time he touches the ball. Colorado got the ball back and reached Arizona State territory.

Wilson was sacked on third down, then again on fourth-and-15, and the Buffaloes turned it over on downs for the third time with 2:43 remaining. The game was effectively over from there. Wilson completed 20-of-31 passes for 248 yards and was sacked four times. A week after running for 222 yards against Kansas State, Colorado ran 34 times for 64 yards.

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Richard Young had 47 on 15 carries. Sanders said the offense “couldn’t get anything going. ”Colorado has lost all five games in which it ran fewer than 35 times, and all five in which it threw an interception. The defense held Mack to 80 yards on 24 carries.

Gideon Lampron had 18 tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. Liona Lefau added 12 tackles and forced a fumble, but Arizona State recovered it. Colorado finished without a takeaway.

“We didn’t play hot enough as a defense as we needed to. We didn’t force any turnovers,” Lampron said. Asked about his own numbers, he brushed them aside: “I literally don’t care if we’re not winning games. It doesn’t matter.

”“If there is anybody in that locker room that’s hurting right now, this ain’t a sport for you,” he said.

“This is the wrong sport. It’s the wrong game. It’s the wrong team. It’s the wrong everything.

” Asked about nine straight league road losses, Sanders pointed to “consistency. ” He also was asked whether he feels his job is on the line over the final three games. Colorado will need to regroup quickly before No. 17 Houston arrives in Boulder for an 8:15 p.m. MT matchup Friday. Williams said the Buffaloes have to win three in a row to reach a bowl game. Lampron said there’s no time to dwell on Saturday. Share this: