Deion Sanders’ buyout details for CU Buffs as hot seat gets warmer

As the sun faded over the Flatirons looming beyond Folsom Field, it was easy to wonder if the sun also has begun to set on the Deion Sanders era in Boulder.

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 17:Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders high fives players before a CU game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

As the sun faded over the Flatirons looming beyond Folsom Field, it was easy to wonder if the sun also has begun to set on the Deion Sanders era in Boulder. Going into a Friday night battle against Houston, the Buffaloes certainly still had opportunity to salvage Sanders’ fourth season as the head man at Colorado. Yet there is a growing sense that time is running out. Sanders entered Friday’s game with a 19-27 mark at CU.

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Just one more loss this season would clinch the third losing campaign in four years for Sanders, who became the highest-paid head coach in the Big 12 when former CU athletic director Rick George inked Sanders toThat contract keeps CU on the hook for Sanders through the 2029 season, but it did include a clause requiring Colorado to pay only 75% of Sanders’ base and supplemental salary in the event of a firing-induced buyout. It’s a clause that would make a coaching change more manageable, but it still would be an expensive firing for an athletic department facing.

Sanders is set to make $11 million each of the next two years and $12 million in 2029, the final year of his contract. At 75% of the total, Sanders’ buyout would amount to $25.5 million, payable in monthly installments through 2029.

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Any new employment for Sanders would mitigate the buyout amount, and the difference between what Sanders is owed through 2029 and the current buyout — a difference of $8.5 million — could conceivably be considered as an already-budgeted expense that could be shifted to the hiring of a new coach unlikely to command a salary in Sanders’ stratosphere. For instance, one widely recognized potential candidate is New Mexico coach Jason Eck, who was signed to a contract extension a year ago by first-year CU athletic director Fernando Lovo in one of his final acts before leaving the Lobos for Boulder.

Eck’s five-year extension totaled $8.75 million, an average of $1.75 million per year. Colorado’s three remaining regular-season games in 2026 include Friday’s matchup with the Cougars; a road date at Cincinnati — who have cooled off after after a 4-0 start and now sit 5-4; and a home date against UCF, who also sit 5-4 ahead of Saturday’s slate of games.