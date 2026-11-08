Deion Sanders' Buffaloes Fall to Arizona State Despite Offensive Struggles

Colorado Buffaloes lose 20-10 to Arizona State Sun Devils in Mountain America Stadium as costly penalties and missed scoring opportunities derail coach Deion Sanders' team.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders guided his team to Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, for a crucial November 7, 2026, matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The game, characterized by a defensive struggle and significant officiating controversies, ended in a 20-10 defeat for the Buffaloes, highlighting the persistent challenges the team faces in converting offensive opportunities into points.

Key Penalties Derail Scoring Drives

The Buffaloes faced immediate adversity early in the first quarter when a promising deep touchdown pass to wide receiver Ernest Campbell was nullified by an ineligible-man-downfield penalty. The call erased a potential early score and shifted momentum, forcing Colorado to continue a drive that ultimately stalled. Quarterback Isaac Wilson was subsequently sacked, and the offense failed to generate any points during the possession, leaving the scoreboard empty despite the apparent success of the initial play.

Also read Colorado Buffaloes Fall 20-10 to Arizona State Despite Lampron and Williams Standouts

Fourth-Down Decision and Measurement Delay

Colorado's offensive struggles intensified late in the half when quarterback Isaac Wilson attempted to convert a critical fourth-down run to maintain possession. After the play appeared to be short, officials paused the game to measure for the first down. The measurement confirmed Wilson was short of the line to gain, resulting in a turnover on downs. This decision proved costly as it halted a drive that could have provided Colorado with a late scoring chance before the halftime break.

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Late Game Penalties Impact Output

A significant holding penalty on tackle Xavier Payne during the third quarter further hampered Colorado's offensive consistency. The penalty occurred on second down while the Buffaloes were inside Arizona State territory, resulting in a 10-yard loss that pushed the offense behind schedule. The flag disrupted a potentially productive drive and added to the mounting frustration for a team already searching for breakthrough moments against a resilient Sun Devils defense.

Final Score and Season Implications

Despite the adversity and missed opportunities, Colorado took the field against Arizona State with the expectation of securing a victory that could bolster their standing. The 10-point deficit reflects the cumulative effect of costly penalties and failed scoring drives throughout the contest. The loss leaves the Buffaloes looking to regroup and address the execution issues that plagued their performance at Mountain America Stadium on November 7, 2026.