Deion Sanders Breaks Down Colorado Defense After Arizona State Loss

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders took to the podium for his weekly press conference, breaking down the Buffs' defense moving forward.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Colorado Buffaloes' defense struggled against the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 10, failing to find an answer for freshman quarterback and running back duo Jake Fette and Cardae Mack.

After that performance, Colorado coach Deion Sanders took to the podium for his weekly press conference, breaking down that game and his team's defensive outlook moving forward. Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron reacts to his play in the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "Everything. We lost a really good linebacker.

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We have two guys out there, really three. I mean, these guys are playing their butts off, man. They don't give up; they don't quit.. He's a leader, tremendously, in that group.

We may get one of them back this week prayerfully. He's been trying. He's been really trying his butt off. But I like that room.

That room is phenomenal," Sanders said.

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"I remember that room was tremendously criticized last season, and you haven't applauded it. I think Coach Hart was attacked last year, right? Applaud him. The room is tremendous.

Marve is doing a heck of a job, lining them up as well. But the same guys in that room, so that room is phenomenal to me. That's defensively; I think that's the best room that we have," Sanders said. You can't teach a man how to finish a play.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks to his team during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect "I don't think we can afford to give up any more big plays at this point. It's risk reward, risk reward.

It's a balance all the time. It's almost like last week we got down into the red zone and the chart says kick the field goal. I'm thinking we need a touchdown. Chart says kick the field goal.

I'm thinking we need a touchdown. So you go back and forth in your mind, and you say, okay, let me see how the team is flowing," Sanders said.

"You know, thank God was still - he still had the TV on at the time, and we got roughing the kicker trying to kick the field goal. God wanted to score, so I probably should have worked for the touchdown anyway because I wanted to. But reason says kick the field goal right there, and we end up scoring a touchdown," Sanders said. We're thinking about one day, one play at a time.

That's really where we are. So if you start thinking way down the stretch, hey man, we need three wins. We're not thinking about that three. We thinking about hey man, we need a good day of practice today.

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We get a good day of practice tomorrow," Sanders said.

"Then the next day we need a great day of practice to give us the momentum, the understanding, the confidence to go in there and execute the plays that we've been practicing. That's where we are right now," Sanders said. Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "This ain't got nothing to do with me, man. Man, when I talk about me, you guys, you know, you're harping on it. Now you want to talk about me? You know what you're doing.

We don't give a darn about me, man. You don't. So I'm happy to help the team, man. That's what I'm doing," Sanders said.

"I'm really out there just keeping life in the scout team, talking to Mo . You know, when I talk to Mo, and I talk junk to Mo when he's on the corner, like, 'I got you. I'm inside, baby. Be aggressive.

' Like he loves that. They smile, and I'm messing with all the guys about my tackles, you know, offensively and defensively, as well as the quarterback. So I have fun doing it, and I'm getting my cardio in as well," Sanders said. Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports.

A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.