A seven-hour travel delay and a 10th straight Big 12 road loss gave Colorado two easy explanations. Deion Sanders and his players pointed to a lack of consistency instead.

CINCINNATI — Colorado had two ready-made excuses Saturday. Deion Sanders passed on both and blamed the one problem that never seems to miss a flight.

The first was the trip. A seven-hour delay Friday kept the Buffaloes from reaching Cincinnati until about midnight, roughly 12 hours before kickoff. They turned the ball over on each of their first two drives and trailed 14-0 before they scored, thenThe second was the road. The loss was Colorado’s 10th straight in Big 12 road games.

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The Buffaloes are 0-4 in conference road games this season. Sanders waved off both. Folsom Field has been a coin flip. Colorado is 2-2 in Big 12 home games, and Sanders had one explanation for all of it.

“We just have no true consistency,” he said. “We don’t know at this point how we’re going to show up. ” Eleven games in, they’ve run out of time to find out. The answers have added up to a 4-7 record and a third losing season in Sanders’ four years in Boulder.

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The offense, defense and special teams all showed up in last week’s 42-32 win over Houston, Sanders said.

“We didn’t all show up this week,” he said. Isaac Wilson was intercepted at the Cincinnati 40 on Colorado’s opening drive, and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. fumbled at the Cincinnati 34 on the next one. The Bearcats turned both into touchdowns, and Sanders said the early giveaways “crippled us tremendously. ” Cincinnati finished with 14 points off turnovers to Colorado’s 0.

The game had both sides of Colorado’s season. The explosive plays have shown up in the second half of it, including touchdown passes of 36, 54, and 70 yards on Saturday. The self-inflicted wounds never left. Four of Colorado’s 12 possessions ended in turnovers.

Cincinnati ran for 225 yards and three touchdowns — half as many rushing touchdowns as Colorado had allowed all season. Quarterback JC French IV threw 19 passes. Only one fell incomplete. Sanders listed the problems: “Missed tackles, hitting wrong gaps, just not playing defensively how we normally play.

”With a lot of players banged up, Sanders said, he took it easy on them in practice so they would come out fresh. That didn’t happen, he said. Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. was asked whether the inconsistency Sanders keeps pointing to is part of why Colorado is where it is. He agreed, and traced it to the practice field.

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“It all starts in practice,” Moore said. “Some days, we’re going hard. Some days, maybe, going through the motions. ” He thinks the past few weeks have been better.

Defensive end Toby Anene, whose strip-sack ended a Cincinnati drive that had reached the Colorado 3-yard line early in the fourth quarter, said the Buffaloes have to “look ourselves in the mirror. ”“I go over every darn play,” he said.

“Were we right? Were we wrong? What could we have done better? ”Colorado closes the season against UCF next week at Folsom Field.

Moore said the Buffaloes want a great week of practice first and to “continue to enjoy our time together. ” Sanders still believes in this group. He called it “a good, solid” team and said, “I know the record is not indicative of that. ” Moore sounded the same note.

Colorado has been close in its losses, he said, and the Buffaloes know it. Share this: