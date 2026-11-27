There will be roughly two dozen Colorado players running out on Folsom Field for the final time on Saturday

BOULDER, Colo. — There will be roughly two dozen Colorado players running out on Folsom Field for the final time on Saturday. Not that Deion Sanders is giving any sort of attention to the speculation surrounding his future in Boulder.

Colorado closes out the season against in what's been a bumpy year marked by erratic QB play, an extended losing streak and a plethora of penalties. It has Sanders' hot seat set to scorching following a third losing campaign in four seasons at Colorado.

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“Noise is noise,” said Sanders, who’s under contract through 2029. “We really don’t know life without it. We don’t know what that feels like. Maybe one day I will, when I walk away into the sunset and walk along on the beach.