Colombian influencer Deiby Ruiz joins the reality show La Mansion VIP 2 after a contentious separation from Katy Cardona involving property disputEs and child support disagreements.

Colombian content creator Deiby Ruiz has officially joined the cast of La Mansion VIP 2, marking a definitive new chapter in his public career. The reality television format, produced by HotSpanish, welcomed Ruiz and fellow Mexican influencer Yetus Prime as their latest participants. This addition to the house comes at a pivotal moment, as Ruiz steps into the competitive environment following a highly publicized separation from his partner of over a decade.

Ruiz arrives in Mexico amidst intense scrutiny regarding his personal life and recent legal disputes. His entry was featured in a promotional video that showcased his formal introduction to the cast and crew. The production uses this moment to highlight the complex interpersonal dynamics and strategic gameplay that define the show, positioning Ruiz as a central figure in the upcoming season.

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For more than ten years, Ruiz was inextricably linked with Katy Cardona, a prominent Colombian influencer with a massive digital footprint. Cardona boasts 8 million followers on TikTok and 244 million likes on the same platform, making her one of Colombia's most influential creators. She also commands 3.1 million followers on Instagram, underscoring the significant audience that followed their decade-long partnership.

Together, the couple built a substantial audience through humorous sketches and videos centered on relationship dynamics. Ruiz opened his YouTube channel in 2017 to publish longer-form content, which has accumulated 12 million views. Before this expansion, he had already built a dedicated following by recording pranks and sketches with Cardona, who served as the recurrent protagonist of their videos.

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The partnership concluded at the beginning of 2026, ending a relationship that had defined much of their early digital careers. Cardona publicly cited a gradual cooling of affection, attributing the split to a lack of attention, romance, and time from Ruiz. She expressed feelings of being secondary in the relationship and lonely, pointing to accumulated problems and the influence of third parties as key factors.

The breakup quickly escalated from a private matter into a public dispute involving significant financial and legal controversies. A primary point of contention was a property purchased during the couple's years together, which was ultimately registered under the name of Deiby Ruiz's mother, Aida Victoria Merlano. This arrangement sparked widespread discussion and controversy online regarding asset ownership.

Aida Victoria Merlano intervened in the case and publicly advised Cardona to seek legal counsel to protect her rights. This recommendation circulated widely on social media, amplifying the debate about property rights and shared history among digital celebrities. The involvement of family members in real estate matters has drawn intense media attention to the specifics of their separation.

In addition to the housing dispute, the former partners faced disagreements over child support for their son. Ruiz initially proposed a monthly contribution of six million pesos, a figure that was rejected by Cardona following legal advice. This financial discord added another layer of complexity to their separation, turning their personal differences into a matter of public record.

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Yetus Prime joins Ruiz as another newcomer to the house, bringing prior experience in sports and competition realities. The two influencers arrive during a period where the show is known for its intense strategies and conflicts between participants. Their presence adds fresh dynamics to the existing cast, who watched Ruiz's arrival with applause in the main living area.

The stakes are high for Ruiz as he enters La Mansion VIP 2. Viewers are now watching to see how his personal history influences his interactions within the house. The combination of the property registration issue and the child support conflict has kept the report in the spotlight, amplifying the pressure on Ruiz to manage his public image during the competition.

As Ruiz establishes his presence in the Mexican entertainment scene, the contrast between his past collaborative brand and his new solo public persona will be closely examined. The reality show format provides a platform to navigate this transition, but the ongoing legal and emotional fallout from his split with Cardona remains a constant backdrop. The audience will be keen to observe how Ruiz balances the demands of the game with his need to address the controversies that preceded his entry.