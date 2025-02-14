DEIA: Building a Truly Meritocratic Society

This article explores the concept of meritocracy and argues that true merit is obscured by systemic barriers. It emphasizes the importance of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) as a means to ensure everyone has a fair chance to succeed. The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's commitment to DEIA is highlighted as an example of how embracing diversity can lead to practical success.

We've been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective since 1909 - have long obstructed true meritocracy. In practice, talent alone isn’t enough when barriers to opportunity are unevenly distributed. If we truly value merit, we must ensure everyone has a fair chance to prove their worth. This is where Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) come in. Contrary to misconceptions, DEIA isn’t about lowering standards or prioritizing one group over another. It’s about eliminating obstacles that unfairly limit access to opportunity. By removing these barriers, DEIA strengthens meritocracy, ensuring that success is based on genuine ability rather than inherited privilege.One persistent myth is that success is always earned. Often, wealth and power are seen as indicators of hard work and talent. Yet, a child born into privilege is automatically granted better education, healthcare, and career opportunities — a stark contrast to the experiences of those born into poverty. Without addressing these systemic imbalances, “merit” can become an inherited advantage rather than a reflection of true ability. Traditional definitions of merit are also often dictated by dominant cultural norms, resulting in the chronic undervaluation of work like caregiving and domestic labor — tasks disproportionately performed by women and marginalized groups. Meanwhile, conventional career paths favored by those already in power are rewarded with wealth and status. Critics sometimes argue that DEIA initiatives undermine meritocracy. However, these efforts are not about giving unqualified people an advantage; they’re about ensuring that qualified individuals aren’t excluded by systemic bias. Expanding the talent pool to include diverse perspectives and experiences doesn’t dilute excellence — it enhances excellence by tapping into a broader range of skills and ideas. This approach isn’t confined to academic debates; it’s actively shaping organizations today. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently reaffirmed the league’s commitment to its DEIA programs, even as many other corporations scale back their operations in this area. Goodell explained: “We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League, and we’re going to continue those efforts because we’ve not only convinced ourselves, I think we’ve proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better, so we’re not in this because it’s a trend to get in or a trend to get out of it; our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League, both on and off the field, as I said previously. “And we see that. We see how it’s benefited the National Football League and so, I think we’ll continue those efforts. I think it’s also clearly a reflection of our fan base and our communities and our players.” Goodell’s comments reinforce the notion that DEIA initiatives are essential — not only for fairness but also for practical success. By embracing diverse talent and perspectives, the NFL, like any progressive organization, is better equipped to innovate and excel. Admittedly, some DEIA initiatives have been poorly executed, leading to tokenism or superficial efforts that don’t address long-term challenges, but the solution is not to abandon DEIA but to refine and strengthen these policies to ensure they are substantive and inclusive. A fair society does not measure merit solely by conformity to a narrow mold of success; it recognizes and rewards the varied talents, experiences, and contributions that each individual brings. For the American Dream to be a reality for everyone, we must confront and dismantle the systemic inequities that have distorted true meritocracy. As Goodell’s stance illustrates, DEIA initiatives are not mere trends — they are essential strategies for attracting the best talent and fostering excellenc





