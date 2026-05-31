DeGette Faces Primary Challenge, Defends Seniority and Record

Incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette is fighting to keep her seat in Colorado's 1st Congressional District as two primary challengers argue her long tenure has yielded few results. DeGette promises to use her seniority to advance progressive priorities, while critics call for fresh leadership.

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat representing Colorado 's 1st Congressional District for three decades, is facing a spirited primary challenge from two opponents who argue that her long tenure has yielded minimal legislative results.

DeGette, 68, is defending her record and emphasizing the value of seniority in Congress, especially as Democrats aim to pass major healthcare and abortion rights legislation. The primary election, featuring attorney Melat Kiros, 29, and University of Colorado Regent Wanda James, 62, will test whether Denver voters prioritize experience or desire change.

At a recent League of Women Voters forum, DeGette made a straightforward pitch: if re-elected, she would have the chance to bring a 'Medicare For All' bill to a vote and use her position to make strides toward banning government restrictions on abortion access. Her opponents counter that she has not been effective in the last decade. James, a marijuana entrepreneur, stated, 'Seniority, when you have done nothing and not been effective, is not good.

' Kiros, a barista pursuing a doctorate in public policy, echoed that sentiment, saying, 'She is not really done anything effectively in the last 10 years. ' The challengers argue that Denver deserves fresh leadership to tackle issues like affordability and climate change. DeGette's campaign points to her role in shaping the Affordable Care Act and passing over 40 pieces of legislation, including the 21st Century Cures Act and various funding for projects in the district.

She also serves as co-chair of the Reproductive Freedom Caucus and vows to push for codifying abortion access after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

'The next day after Roe fell, I called for a vote on the Women's Health Protection Act,' she said during a candidate forum. Her supporters argue that a freshman lawmaker would lack the influence to advance such priorities.

However, critics note that only seven of the 205 bills she has sponsored became law, a metric they say reflects ineffectiveness. James Owens, a spokesman for DeGette's campaign, argues that focusing on that figure misunderstands civics. Members of Congress do far more than introduce bills: they secure funding, serve on committees, bring amendments, and build coalitions.

'The effectiveness of a legislator is in their ability to get policy passed,' Owens said. He noted that DeGette played a major role in over 40 pieces of legislation, including the 21st Century Cures Act, which does not bear her name because a Senate version passed. DeGette also helped shape parts of the Affordable Care Act and has been instrumental in educating fellow members on complex issues like abortion access.

The race highlights a broader debate within the Democratic Party about whether institutional experience or outsider energy is more valuable. Kiros defeated DeGette at the Denver County assembly, a first for the incumbent since her initial election in 1996. DeGette narrowly earned her place on the ballot at the 1st Congressional District party assembly, just clearing the eligibility threshold while Kiros won top billing. James landed on the ballot through a petition process.

Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, who endorsed James, said, 'I think she has lost some contact with her constituents. It is just time for a change.

' Meanwhile, groups like Cobalt Abortion Fund worry about losing DeGette's seniority. Karen Middleton, president of Cobalt, stated, 'Every time you turn over a member of Congress, you lose seniority, you lose committee assignments, you lose leadership.

' Cobalt has not endorsed any candidate. The primary winner will become the heavy favorite in November against presumptive Republican nominee Christy Peterson, as the district is solidly Democratic. With the election approaching, the outcome will signal whether voters believe a seasoned lawmaker can still deliver in an era of heightened partisan gridlock.

DeGette's decades of service, including her key role on the Energy and Commerce Committee, are at the center of this contest, pitting institutional knowledge against the call for new voices. Kiros, an attorney who works as a barista while pursuing a doctorate, represents a younger generation seeking change. James, a former Marine and small business owner, brings a unique perspective as an entrepreneur in the regulated marijuana market.

Their campaigns emphasize grassroots organizing and fresh ideas, challenging the notion that seniority alone ensures effectiveness





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