Deftones Announce 23-City 2027 North America Tour With Opening Acts

Deftones reveal a 23-city North American tour for May and June 2027, with presale access starting November 17 and general onsale following November 19.

Deftones officially confirmed plans for a major new North American tour in the spring of 2027 during a significant announcement on Thursday, November 12. The heavy rock band revealed that the extensive trek will feature 23 cities across the continent, bringing their signature sound to major metropolitan hubs throughout May and June. This strategic timing ensures the tour concludes just before the official start of summer, capitalizing on peak seasonal demand for live music events across the United States and Canada.

The tour schedule kicks off on May 5 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas, providing fans with an early start to the season. The itinerary progresses through key markets including Phoenix, Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Atlanta, and New York City before its final leg. The run will wrap up on June 20 at the RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto, Ontario, marking the end of a carefully curated geographic spread designed to maximize attendance.

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Knocked Loose and Julie are officially set to serve as the opening acts for the entire 23-city run, adding significant value to the ticket packages. Knocked Loose brings intense post-hardcore energy that complements Deftones' dynamic range, while Julie offers a compelling alternative rock experience. This supporting lineup represents a curated selection of artists who have gained substantial traction and critical acclaim in recent years.

Ticket access begins with an exclusive presale period starting on Tuesday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans interested in securing early access must register through Live Nation, with the registration window closing on November 15 at 10 p.m. local time. This digital presale offers a crucial advantage for dedicated followers who wish to avoid the initial rush of the general public onsale.

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The general onsale opens to the broader public on Thursday, November 19, starting promptly at 10 a.m. local time. This phase allows anyone to purchase tickets for the 2027 tour without requiring prior registration or special access codes. The timing of this announcement follows closely after Deftones concluded their seventh annual Dia De Los Deftones festival on November 7 in San Diego, maintaining momentum for the band.

This upcoming tour marks the band's first major headlining run since their world tour in 2025, which was their first headlining trek since 2022. The 2027 schedule provides a distinct opportunity for fans to experience new material in a dedicated headlining context after it arrived on their latest album in August 2025. Prior attendees of the earlier tour legs did not have the chance to hear the new songs live during those specific performances.

The band's recent musical output has demonstrated strong commercial viability and chart dominance within the rock genre. Their latest album debuted at the top of several rock charts, earning 87,000 equivalent album units during the week of August 22-28, according to Luminate data. This performance solidified their position at number one on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums charts.

Lead single "My Mind Is a Mountain" achieved remarkable chart success by debuting at number one on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. It also topped the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, marking a historic first for the band on that specific metric. The second single, "Infinite Source," further reinforced the album's commercial strength by also reaching number one on the Hot Hard Rock Songs list, demonstrating consistent listener engagement across multiple tracks.

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Although the album did not reach number one on the all-genre Billboard 200, its dominance within the rock categories highlights the band's enduring appeal to their core audience. The decision to announce this tour aligns with the band's established pattern of pairing major touring cycles with significant album releases and chart successes. This approach has historically resulted in high ticket sales and strong venue attendance across North America.

The announcement serves as a definitive update for fans who have been waiting for new touring news following the conclusion of the Dia De Los Deftones festival. By providing clear dates, venues, and opening acts, Deftones has removed ambiguity surrounding their 2027 schedule. The combination of fresh musical material, strong chart performance, and a robust supporting cast sets the stage for what promises to be a highly successful tour season.