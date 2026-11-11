Defrocked Judge Kahlilia Davis Wins Detroit Election Amid Suspension

Kahlilia Davis, a judge suspended by the Michigan Supreme Court, was re‑elected to Detroit's 36th District Court in November, but she will not be able to serve until 2029. The case highlights gaps in voter information and judicial accountability.

Detroit voters elected 50‑year‑old Judge Kahlilia Davis to another term in the 36th District Court on November 3, despite her six‑year suspension for misconduct imposed by the Michigan Supreme Court. While her name will appear on the ballot, Davis will not be able to wear the judicial robe until her suspension ends in 2029. The election outcome raises questions about how the court will handle caseloads and whether she will receive compensation during the hiatus.

Election Outcome

In a 2024 election held on November 3, Kahlilia Davis secured a majority of votes in Detroit's 36th District Court, the same district she first represented in 2016. The ballot included her name and background, but voters were not notified that she could not serve until the 2029 end of her suspension. The Michigan Secretary of State's office had earlier ordered a judge to prohibit Davis from appearing on ballots; her lawsuit overturned that ruling earlier this year, allowing her to run again.

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Suspension Details

The Michigan Supreme Court suspended Davis for six years in 2023 after a review of allegations that she engaged in misconduct that "besmirched the judiciary's reputation and prejudiced the administration of justice." These allegations include wrongful jailing of defendants, dismissing legitimate cases, tampering with courtroom recording equipment, using an unauthorized disabled parking placard, and threatening colleagues with Bible verses. The suspension, effective since 2023, bars her from sitting on the bench until 2029 and subjects her to a monitoring period under the State Court Administrator's Office.

Stakeholder Reactions

District Court Chief Judge William McConico responded that the court will continue to fulfill its obligations while acknowledging both the election and the Supreme Court's decision. He stated, "The Court respects the people of Detroit for electing Judge Davis, and we also respect the Michigan Supreme Court's suspension." Critics, including political science professor John Mark Hansen, describe judicial elections as "low information elections," noting that voters often lack the time or resources to scrutinize a judge's record.

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Implications for the Court

The 36th District Court faces a staffing gap until Davis's reinstatement. Chief Judge McConico indicated that the State Court Administrator's Office will determine temporary arrangements, but no immediate solution has been announced. Questions remain about whether Davis will receive pay during her suspension and how her absence will affect the court's capacity to adjudicate matters efficiently.

Compare With Other Jurisdictions

Last week, Chicago voters re-elected Cook County Judge L. Philo J. over a judge who had granted a pretrial release to a career criminal. Like Detroit, the election highlighted issues of accountability and transparency in judicial elections. Both cases underscore a broader trend where high‑profile judges with questionable records continue to be elected or re‑elected, reflecting a disconnect between public perception and judicial conduct.

What Happens Next

The next steps involve the State Court Administrator's Office finalizing provisional arrangements for the 36th District Court until 2029. Meanwhile, the Michigan Supreme Court maintains its authority to enforce the suspension. Voters and legal experts will watch to see whether this situation prompts reforms in how judges' qualifications and disciplinary histories are disclosed during ballots.