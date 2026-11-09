Deformed Raccoon Jimothy Receives Death Threats Online

Internet fame brings danger for Ballard raccoon Jimothy, as officials report multiple death threats and urge public to stop sharing its location.

Jimothy the Raccoon, a viral internet celebrity from the Ballard neighborhood in Seattle, is facing serious online threats following his rise to fame. The animal, known for his unique physical deformity, has become the subject of intense scrutiny and disturbing messages from strangers on social media platforms.

Online Threats Target Viral Raccoon

The official Facebook page for Jimothy the Raccoon issued a stern warning to its followers regarding the safety of the animal. The page explicitly stated that fans should never share the raccoon's exact location in any posts, comments, or videos. This directive came after the page administrators confirmed that at least four individuals had issued death threats or death wishes against Jimothy in the past week alone.

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One user allegedly commented that they would enjoy seeing a coyote feed the raccoon to its pups, while another stated they dreamed of running over Jimothy and his family. A third user reportedly threatened to put the animal out of its misery. These comments were reported to law enforcement by the page administrators who manage the online presence of the local celebrity.

Origin of Viral Fame and Public Reaction

The phenomenon began during the summer when a resident posted a video of the raccoon running through a backyard. The clip went viral as viewers attempted to understand why the animal appeared different from a typical raccoon. With its compact body, closely spaced legs, and head perched high above its shoulders, many online joked that the animal looked scrunched together like an accordion.

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While some commenters compared the animal to mythical creatures such as Bigfoot or the chupacabra, others found the raccoon adorable and expressed a desire to take it home. Seattle residents have reported seeing Jimothy wandering across backyard decks, drinking from dog water bowls, and sitting in neighborhood trees. The contrast between public affection and the sudden outpouring of hostility has shocked observers.

Admin Response to Digital Harassment

The page administrators addressed the nature of the threats by stating that it does not matter whether the individuals making these comments are truly violent or merely edgelords. They emphasized that they are not taking any chances with people who are comfortable making such statements on a public forum where their details are public. The decision to block location sharing is a direct safety measure to prevent physical harm to the animal.

The situation highlights the dark side of viral fame, where local wildlife becomes a target for internet trolls. The administrators are actively monitoring the comments section and working to protect the community that has rallied around Jimothy. They continue to ask for the public's cooperation in keeping the animal safe by respecting the privacy of its location.

Impact on Local Wildlife Community

This incident has raised concerns about the welfare of local wildlife in urban areas like Ballard. The presence of death threats against an animal that cannot defend itself underscores the need for digital literacy and empathy online. Local residents are now more cautious about their interactions with Jimothy, knowing that sharing even general locations could lead to dangerous consequences.

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As the story continues to develop, the community remains united in its support for the raccoon. The administrators of the Facebook page serve as the primary guardians of Jimothy's online and physical safety. They urge all fans to direct their affection through positive engagement rather than sharing information that could compromise the animal's security. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities that come with viral attention in the digital age.