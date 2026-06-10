Defensive Medicine Epidemic: 80% of GPs Prescribe Unnecessary Treatments to Avoid Complaints

A new survey reveals that four in five family doctors practice defensive medicine, ordering extra tests and prescriptions out of fear of complaints, leading to overdiagnosis and increased strain on healthcare.

A recent survey conducted by Pulse magazine has uncovered a troubling trend in general practice: four out of five family doctors are now engaging in defensive medicine , a practice driven by the fear of complaints and legal action.

This approach leads doctors to prescribe medications, order tests, and refer patients to specialists more frequently than medically necessary, often deviating from standard clinical guidelines. The survey of 836 GPs found that 78% agreed that the threat of complaints had forced them to practice more defensively than they believe is best for their patients, while only 9% disagreed.

This cautious behavior, while intended to avoid missing serious conditions, can result in overdiagnosis, increased patient anxiety, and additional strain on the NHS through higher costs and demand for appointments. One family doctor noted that they now write extensive notes to cover themselves and maintain a low threshold for risk, making the working environment feel nearly untenable.

The prevalence of defensive medicine is underscored by the high number of compensation cases handled by NHS Resolution, which manages about 3,000 GP-related claims annually, some worth over £4 million. Additionally, complaints against family doctors have been rising, as evidenced by data from NHS England and the General Medical Council. The constant fear of litigation or referral to regulators has made GPs more cautious, but this mindset comes with its own risks.

Previous research published in the British Medical Journal found a strong correlation between defensive medicine and burnout, suggesting that doctors who practice defensively experience higher stress levels. One GP described general practice as a very high-risk environment where the only way to survive is to act defensively and have a low threshold for risk, warning that otherwise something will inevitably come back to bite you. Patient advocacy groups acknowledge the difficulty GPs face.

Dennis Reed, director of Silver Voices, which represents elderly patients, expressed sympathy for doctors caught between the pressure to investigate and the risk of litigation. He noted that patients generally prefer their doctors to play it safe and order additional checks if there is any concern, as the consequences of missing a diagnosis can be serious. Reed contrasted this with the past, when GPs often overprescribed to manage patient flow.

Now, patients are more informed about available tests and scans and want access to them. The new report, produced by Cogora (publisher of Pulse) and funded by Medical Protection, highlights these issues. Dr Sarah Townley, deputy medical director at Medical Protection, pointed out that multiple factors contribute to defensive medicine, including fear of complaints, regulatory action, and public criticism. She emphasized that this pressure is always at the back of doctors minds, affecting their clinical decisions and overall well-being





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