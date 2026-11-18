The New York Islanders beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer recorded his first NHL hat trick and Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist as the New York Islanders beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Schaefer became the second-youngest defenseman in NHL history to record a hat trick. Only Hall of Famer Phil Housley at 18 years, 320 days was younger than Schaefer at 19 years, 73 days. Schaefer joined Housley as the only players at the position to reach 30 goals before age 20. The 19-year-old Schaefer opened his scoring 1:34 into the second period.

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He scored twice in the third, at 7:01 off assists from Duclair and Ryan Pulock, and capped his night by scoring his ninth goal of the season into an empty net with 3:52 remaining. Anthony DeAngelo also scored for the Islanders, who won their third straight game after a four-game skid. Ilya Sorokin finished with 28 saves. Zach Werenski spoiled Sorokin's bid for a shutout with a goal 1:12 into the third period.

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Cam Talbot had 36 saves for the Blue Jackets, who lost their fifth straight game and for the seventh time in nine games.