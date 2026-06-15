Key points regarDing the defense secretarys resignation and depleted munitions stocks include the UK calling for increased military strength, the idea of a munitions crisis,and the meaning of the term 'depleted.'

when Margaret Brennan suggested “there is a crisis with those stockpiles” due to the Iran war, saying “that is a manufactured story that the media wants to peddle, and ultimately our stockpiles are great and are only getting stronger.

”Elbridge Colby calls for UK to increase military strength in wake of defense secretary’s resignation, said “of course we have a munitions issue,” adding “it’s widely understood that when you attack over 10,000 targets from the air with cruise missiles and ballistic missiles and bombs from airplanes, you are using a lot of munitions, and we do not have an endless supply of these things. ”that occurred between Kelly and the senior official during an April Senate Armed Services Committee hearing about the Department of Defense’s budget request.

Hegseth said it could take “months and years” to rebuild certain stockpiles, depending on the type of weapon, while responding to a question from Kelly about how long it would take to replenish the country’s defense systems. Kelly said during the hearing that a lot of the strikes in Iran “use our best weapons, and we’re using a lot of them… open-source reporting has estimated the military has used an outrageous number of Patriots.

” Hegseth partially blamed the Biden administration for depleted stockpiles, saying “we’re dealing with the reality under the previous administration of what they sent to Ukraine and what they allocated elsewhere,” an idea he reiterated on the show with Brennan.

“The Biden administration gave away hundreds of billions to Ukraine, and so President Trump had to refill, and he has, and we have, in real time,” he said Sunday. “We’re supercharging our arsenal of freedom – building more, building faster, opening up the Pentagon, ripping through the Pentagon bureaucracy, to force industry to move faster.

” Kelly and Hegseth have been in a bitter feud since Kelly appeared in a viral video urging troops to defy illegal orders from the Trump administration, prompting Hegseth to attempt to formally censure Kelly. A federal judge blocked the Pentagon’s actions, allowing Kelly to retain his Navy Captain rank in retirement. Hegseth has also





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Defense Secretary's Resignation Depleted Munitions Stocks UK Military Strength Munitions Crisis Patriot Missiles Biden Administration Ukraine Allocation Military Refiling Pentagon Bureaucracy

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