Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Survives Impeachment Vote as House Blocks Massie's Resolution

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth showed resilience after a near party‑line vote blocked a Republican‑led impeachment effort. The motion, led by Rep. Thomas Massie and supported by Democrats, was defeated 211-204. Hegseth condemned the resolution as a political attack on America's military.

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026, to reject a resolution that would have impeached Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. A near party‑line tally of 211‑204 sent the eight‑count motion back to committee, effectively stalling the impeachment push. The vote came on the same day President Donald Trump posted a celebratory message on social media, calling Hegseth a Great American Patriot and endorsing the Republican victory.

The resolution was authored by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who announced he would leave Congress in January after losing his primary to a Trump‑backed opponent. Massie's eight counts of impeachment focused on Hegseth's conduct during the 256‑day conflict in Iran, the war in Yemen, military actions in Venezuela, and a range of administrative actions his office had taken. Massie charged that Hegseth had "knowingly executed unlawful orders" and had violated congressional limits on military engagement.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky files resolution in the House to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Hegseth, who had not given a press conference since a brief briefing last month, delivered his first comprehensive defense at the Pentagon on the morning of the vote. He dismissed the charges as a political diversion, labeling the effort a "sabotage" of American forces battling in real time. Hegseth argued that none of the allegations meet the constitutional definition of high crimes and misdemeanors and that no defense secretary in the nation's 250‑year history has been impeached for conducting lawful military operations.

Vice President JD Vance and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer publicly backed Hegseth's defense, with Vance calling the impeachment push a "ridiculous show" that stood in for real policy discussions. Meanwhile, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer remained firmly opposed to Hegseth, stating that the Secretary had "abused his power" and "undermined America's national security".

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The motion to block the impeachment motion was largely supported by Republicans, but a handful of Democrats were absent for the vote. According to House procedures, the failed motion will send the resolution back to its originating committee for further review. Democrats have indicated that the House will consider the resolution again when the new session begins in January, potentially shifting the balance.

Massie's allegations also highlighted the broader impact of Hegseth's policies on American troops and on the country's standing abroad. The resolution cited reductions in Pentagon staff committees that protect civilians, strikes on alleged drug‑smuggling vessels in Latin America, and punitive actions against Senator Mark Kelly for calling for civilian oversight of military operations.

The impeachment effort, though stalled, reflected growing bipartisan anger in Congress over battlefield strategy and the legal justification for the ongoing war in Iran. Hegseth's defense prompted a broader debate about the role of Congress in authorizing military engagements, a debate that has intensified since the war's initial launch.

Republican Representative Don Bacon, the former Nebraska congressman who is retiring after this year, expressed his criticism of Hegseth yet remained skeptical that the Secretary had committed any impeachable offense. Bacon suggested that failures should be addressed through hearings rather than impeachment.

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In the wake of the vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson labeled the impeachment motion a "political gambit for attention" and predicted that Republicans would defeat the measure one way or another in future votes. Johnson's statement echoed Hegseth's assurance that the resolution would ultimately fail.

The next steps for Hegseth and the impeachment process remain uncertain. With the new House session scheduled to begin in January, the Secretary's leadership will face renewed scrutiny. The resolution has returned to committee, and the political debate continues across both chambers of Congress while Hegseth stands resilient in the face of mounting political pressure.

As the United States grapples with the consequences of the Iran conflict and the rising global fuel prices, Hegseth's future is a focal point for lawmakers, defense officials, and the public. The House vote on the impeachment resolution is just one chapter in a complex story that will shape U.S. military policy and congressional oversight for years to come.