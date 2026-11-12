Pete Hegseth Awards Medal to Specialist Thomas Iglesias for Enforcing Silence at Tomb of the Unknowns

Pete Hegseth honors Spc. Thomas Iglesias for maintaining protocol at Arlington National Cemetery, citing respect for standards and military decorum in his official statement.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth formally awarded Specialist Thomas Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal on Thursday at the Pentagon for upholding strict military standards at the Tomb of the Unknowns. The ceremony recognized the sentinel's correct and respectful enforcement of silence during a Veterans Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 2026. Pentagon officials confirmed that Hegseth personally welcomed members of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, to department headquarters for the recognition.

The decision to award the medal followed a viral incident where Iglesias halted his patrol to demand quiet from a group that included the Defense Secretary. The soldier, who has served as part of a 24/7 guard detail since the post was delegated to The Old Guard in 1948, faced a group of visitors who were laughing and chatting after posing for photographs. Hegseth responded publicly by praising the specialist, stating on social media that he loves soldiers and standards, and urging others to carry on as patriots.

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The sequence of events began after a Veterans Day ceremony when Hegseth, accompanied by his wife, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver, and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh, posed for photos at the memorial. After the pictures were taken, some members of the group were heard laughing and chatting, which prompted Specialist Thomas Iglesias to stop walking and face the group to enforce the required atmosphere of respect. CNN first reported the details of this encounter at the sacred war memorial.

Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell later clarified the situation, noting that the soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum around the site. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is one of the United States' most sacred war memorials, where visitors including politicians and foreign dignitaries are expected to observe strict behavioral norms to honor fallen service members. It is not an unprecedented occurrence for the sentinel to correct visitors who get too loud, given the solemn nature of the site.

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Specialist Iglesias serves as part of a continuous guard detail tasked with preserving the solemnity of the memorial against any disruption. It is standard practice for sentinels to correct visitors who violate the quiet atmosphere, a duty that Iglesias performed without hesitation despite the presence of high-ranking civilian officials in the group. The Defense Secretary's response to the incident on social media directly commended the specialist by name for his dedication to duty.

The reprimand highlighted the enduring tradition of the Tomb of the Unknowns, where the sentinels are trained to prioritize the sanctity of the site over the status of individuals present. This incident underscores the expectation that all visitors, regardless of their political or military rank, must adhere to the same rules of conduct. The awarding of the Joint Service Commendation Medal serves as an official validation of this protocol by the head of the Department of Defense.

Hegseth explicitly praised the soldier for the execution of duties performed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day, marking a significant moment for military discipline. The defense secretary stated that the medal was awarded for the execution of duties performed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day, explicitly praising the soldier for upholding military standards. This public acknowledgment reinforces the chain of command's support for sentinels maintaining order at national shrines.

The incident has drawn attention to the rigorous training and expectations placed on members of The Old Guard who stand watch over the nation's fallen heroes. Specialist Thomas Iglesias, the sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknowns, demonstrated the level of professionalism expected of all service members in such sensitive areas. The official Pentagon statement confirmed that Hegseth welcomed the regiment to the department headquarters to formally recognize the specialist's actions.

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Public reaction to the event has centered on the importance of respect and decorum in spaces dedicated to remembering those who died in service. The Tomb of the Unknowns remains a focal point for national mourning and celebration, particularly on days like Veterans Day when military and civilian leaders gather to pay their respects. The actions of Specialist Thomas Iglesias ensured that the moment remained appropriately solemn for all present.

The Joint Service Commendation Medal is a significant honor that recognizes meritorious service or achievement in a duty of great responsibility. By awarding this medal to Specialist Thomas Iglesias, the Department of Defense has signaled strong support for sentinels who enforce the rules of the memorial site. This move validates the difficult position these soldiers are often placed in when they must correct the behavior of prominent figures.