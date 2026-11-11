After a 211‑204 House vote, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth remains in office but faces growing scrutiny over his Iran war strategy and political future.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday evening voted 211‑204 to refer eight articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to the Judiciary Committee, shelving the effort for now. The vote came as Hegseth defends his conduct of the Iran‑Israel strike that began on February 28, a conflict that has drawn sharp criticism from congressional leaders and the public.

Trump's continued backing of Hegseth has not stopped Republican lawmakers, including potential 2028 presidential hopeful Vice President J.D. Vance, from warning that the Secretary's handling of the war could become a political liability. Analysts cite the rising cost of the conflict-both financial and human-as a key factor in the growing unease.

Also read US Rep Thomas Massie Impeaches Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Over Iran War and Election Losses

Experts note that Hegseth's strategic decisions have been questioned by military scholars and former officials. A retired U.S. Army officer has described him as unqualified and too inexperienced for managing a trillion‑dollar global military organization that operates in 80 countries. He has been accused of treating the Pentagon like a small business and of prioritizing political loyalty over operational competence.

The war's nine‑month duration has inflicted tens of billions of dollars of damage on U.S. bases throughout the Middle East, from the Gulf to Jordan and northern Iraq. Analysts say this collapse of infrastructure signals a potential drawdown of U.S. presence in many Gulf nations. The failure to secure the Strait of Hormuz or achieve regime change in Iran has been labeled a strategic disaster by several independent observers.

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Within the Pentagon, Hegseth has fired more than 20 generals and admirals, claiming the departures were "long overdue" and part of an effort to remove "woke" elements. Critics argue the dismissals have eroded strategic cohesion, damaged military professionalism, and weakened the U.S. war‑fighting capability. They say Hegseth's rhetoric-such as "ending the war on warriors"-fails to build institutional capacity and instead turns the military into an "at‑will political playground."

Even as the Trump administration maintains that Hegseth's decisions were lawful, Senators and representatives are demanding a clear answer. The House referral shows that the impeachment process will now be examined in depth, but the political cost of supporting Hegseth continues to climb. Many analysts predict that he may retain his position only in the short term, with a likely departure in the coming months as the administration faces mounting criticism from both the military community and the broader electorate.

Meanwhile, the war's economic damage-rising inflation, increased defense spending, and global economic volatility-has intensified calls from GOP lawmakers for a reassessment of the U.S. strategy in Iran. The debate now centers on whether Hegseth can survive the political fallout, or if the administration will replace him before the end of the year. The outcome of this struggle will shape U.S. military posture and domestic politics for the rest of 2024.