Defense Secretary Hegseth Faces War‑Crime Charges Over Caribbean Boat Strikes

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is accused of ordering lethal strikes on drug‑trafficking boats in the Caribbean, potentially constituting war crimes and murder under international and domestic law.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is now under scrutiny for allegedly ordering lethal strikes that killed more than 80 people aboard suspected drug‑trafficking boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. The accusations stem from new reporting that the defense secretary personally instructed special operators to "kill everybody" on a boat in September, a directive that may constitute war crimes or murder.

How the Order Was Issued and Executed

On September 2, 2025, U.S. forces struck a vessel carrying 11 people in the Caribbean. Intelligence analysts reported the passengers were transporting illegal drugs, a claim that, if true, would justify only interdiction and seizure under U.S. law. Instead, Hegseth's directive called for the elimination of all occupants, leading to a second missile strike after the first attack left two survivors.

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A former Judge Advocate General working group, formed in February after Hegseth fired Army and Air Force JAGs, released a statement saying the defense secretary's order violated established legal guardrails. The group argued that, whether the operation was a non‑international armed conflict or a domestic law‑enforcement action, ordering indiscriminate killing is prohibited by international and U.S. law.

Lawmakers Demand Accountability and Oversight

Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker and Ranking Member Jack Reed announced that the committee was directing inquiries to the Department of Defense and would conduct extensive oversight to determine the facts. Similarly, House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers and Ranking Member Adam Smith issued statements calling for investigations into the strikes and warning that service members could face liability for extrajudicial killings.

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Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have urged the administration to halt further military action in the Caribbean and Venezuela, arguing that the U.S. is not engaged in an armed conflict with drug cartels and that the strikes target civilians rather than combatants.

Impact on U.S. Legal Standards and Future Operations

The former JAGs Working Group said that Hegseth's systematic dismantling of legal oversight paved the way for the lethal campaign. The group warned that without these guardrails, U.S. military operations may continue to be carried out without regard for the prohibition against targeting defenseless persons.

Should the investigations confirm that Hegseth's order constituted a war crime, U.S. officials could face prosecution under both international statutes and U.S. domestic law. The case also raises broader questions about the limits of military power in counter‑drug operations and the need for clear legal guidance in similar future missions.