Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth invites pastor Doug Wilson to lead a Pentagon prayer service, sparking debate over Christian nationalism and religious influence in the military.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth invited self-described Christian nationalist pastor Doug Wilson to lead a prayer service at the Pentagon on Wednesday, drawing immediate scrutiny to the defense chief's religious affiliations amid ongoing political tensions. The appearance by Wilson, 73, occurred alongside Hegseth at the Defense Department's monthly prayer gathering, highlighting a longstanding professional and spiritual relationship between the two men that has increasingly blurred the lines between official military duties and evangelical advocacy.

The Pentagon has maintained these monthly Christian prayer services since Hegseth introduced the tradition in May 2025, with Wilson previously appearing at a February event earlier this year. Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell shared photographs of the Wednesday gathering on X, writing that the nation will forever stand as one nation under God, a statement that underscores the explicit religious framing Hegseth has brought to the department's public ceremonies.

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During the service, Wilson delivered a sermon arguing for Christianity to play a central role in American governance, stating there is no hope for America apart from the gospel. He addressed accusations of theocratic ambitions by reframing the debate to which specific theocracy should rule rather than whether one should exist, asserting that ethical standards should derive from God rather than human consensus or court decisions.

Hegseth also addressed the attendees, reading from the Gospel of Matthew while holding a Bible decorated with Crusader imagery, and suggested military leaders should ultimately submit to Jesus Christ. He told the crowd of military personnel and government employees that they should understand themselves as instruments of their faith, reminding them that their leadership decisions should serve as a constant reminder of who they serve at every echelon.

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This invitation comes shortly after the House of Representatives narrowly defeated an effort to impeach Hegseth introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, with the measure falling short by eight votes. While Massie was the only Republican to support the articles, the vote highlighted deep divisions within Congress regarding Hegseth's conduct and the increasing incorporation of explicitly Christian language into official military gatherings and public statements.

Critics, including the Freedom From Religion Foundation and the Interfaith Alliance, have argued that these prayers risk promoting one religious tradition within a federal institution and have called for Hegseth's impeachment over the use of Christian nationalist rhetoric. Wilson has described himself as a Christian nationalist and previously used the term paleo-Confederate to describe his political outlook, drawing widespread criticism for his views on slavery, women's voting rights, and same-sex marriage.

Wilson is an evangelical pastor based in Moscow, Idaho, and the founder of Christ Church, which has expanded into a network of churches across the United States and internationally. He is also a leading figure in the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, a denomination he co-founded in 1998 that includes more than 160 churches and parishes across multiple continents.

Hegseth's relationship with Wilson is rooted in their shared religious network, with the defense secretary being a proud member of a church affiliated with the denomination Wilson co-founded. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell previously confirmed the connection, stating that the Secretary very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson's writings and teachings, a sentiment that has fueled concerns about the influence of Christian Reconstructionism within the highest levels of the military establishment.

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Wilson's controversial views include arguing that the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote should be repealed and defending aspects of historical slavery, which has led many to describe him as an extremist figure within the American religious right. He has rejected accusations of being racist or a misogynist, stating he could work with the label Christian nationalist but not others.

The recurring pattern of inviting Wilson to lead official military functions has raised alarms among critics who fear the erosion of secular governance within the armed forces. Wilson's growing political influence and his expansion beyond Idaho, including a church in Washington, D.C., have attracted attention from conservative religious figures and Republican politicians, further intensifying the debate over religious freedom versus professional military neutrality.