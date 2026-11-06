Defense Secretary Hegseth Expands National Guard Role in DC Amid Legal Challenges

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approves increased National Guard deployment in Washington, including tactical vehicles and rifles, as DC lawsuits challenge the domestic military presence.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has formally approved a significant expansion of the National Guard's operational capabilities within the nation's capital, marking a deepening integration between military personnel and local law enforcement. In two official memoranda dated October 29, Hegseth authorized the use of specialized equipment, including 60 military police cars, tactical vehicles, patrol boats, and portable light towers for patrols surrounding Washington.

Operational Equipment and Restrictions

The Department of Defense confirmed that Hegseth authorized the continued use of National Guard personnel and capabilities in support of the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. The new directives allow Guard members to carry rifles during specific operations, although this armament is strictly prohibited within Metro rail stations. Troops are also permitted to utilize 20 light towers to enhance force protection in designated patrol zones, a move designed to increase visibility and deter criminal activity.

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However, the memos impose strict limitations on military conduct, explicitly forbidding troops from engaging in high-speed chases. All patrol vehicles must remain clearly marked as National Guard property, and service members are required to wear their full uniforms while on duty. The authorization for two National Guard patrol boats is intended to provide operational maritime support along the city's waterways, broadening the scope of security efforts beyond land-based patrols.

Focus on Organized Crime and Gangs

A central objective of the enhanced deployment is to target organized crime networks. Hegseth's directives suggest that troops will assume a greater role in confronting gangs and drug traffickers. To support this effort, the Pentagon is continuing to provide six analysts to address organized drug distribution within D.C., while troops involved in anti-gang and drug operations gain the authority to carry rifles in addition to their traditional pistols.

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The U.S. Marshals Service has been granted access to the D.C. National Guard's 260th Special Purpose Brigade, a unit operating as a quick reaction force. This collaboration aims to help protect key federal leaders and secure critical federal facilities across the capital. Despite this expanded access, a memorandum dated November 4 rejected a Marshals Service request for National Guard helicopters or troops to assist in cleaning up abandoned tires in specific areas of D.C., maintaining a boundary on non-security related tasks.

Current Personnel Levels and Recent Incidents

The decision to expand operational capabilities comes amidst a backdrop of heightened internal discipline issues. Recent incidents include the arrest of a Georgia serviceman for pulling a gun on a fellow Guard member, the arrest of another Guard member for carrying an unauthorized firearm, and the shooting of a Guardsman while attempting to break up a fight. These events have intensified scrutiny on the conduct of deployed troops.

Despite the increase in tactical resources, Hegseth stipulated that the maximum number of deployed Guard members would remain capped at 3,500. This figure is notably lower than the summer peak of approximately 5,000 troops observed during America's 250th anniversary celebrations. The current force includes nearly 3,100 Guard members from various states, with Georgia providing the largest contingent outside the District of Columbia at more than 500 members, while D.C. itself contributed 514 members as of Monday.

Legal Battles and Historical Context

The deployment echoes the initial mobilization launched by President Donald Trump in August 2025, which was characterized as a crime-fighting mission involving tactical vehicles and armed troops at Washington landmarks. However, the current expansion faces significant legal opposition. The District of Columbia filed a lawsuit in September 2025, arguing that the mobilization constitutes an illegal use of the military for domestic law enforcement.

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A federal appeals court panel heard arguments regarding the legality of the deployment on October 14, following a lower court ruling that sided with the city. As the legal proceedings continue, the Pentagon maintains that the enhanced presence is necessary for public safety, while the District challenges the constitutional basis for military intervention in local law enforcement matters. The situation remains fluid as both sides prepare for further judicial review in the coming weeks.