Defense Secretary Hegseth Blocks Navy Officer Promotions, Raising Concerns About Meritocracy

Defense Secretary Jim Hegseth has blocked the promotions of several Navy officers to one-star admiral, sparking concerns about his commitment to meritocracy and the independence of the military promotion proceSs. This is the second time Hegseth has intervened in promotions, and he has also removed several senior military leaders without explanation.

In an unprecedented move, Defense Secretary Jim Hegseth has blocked the promotions of several Navy officers, adding to a growing list of military leaders he has removed or sidelined since taking office.

The promotions,which were selected by a board of senior admirals, were for the rank of one-star admiral. This is not the first moment Hegseth has intervened in promotions; he previously blocked promotions for Army officers as well.

The Pentagon has denied that the decision was based on the officers' gender or race, with Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stating that 'military promotions are given to those who have earned them' and that the department does not consider a service member's race or gender in promotions. Though,critics have raised concerns about Hegseth's record on diversity and inclusion, as he has previously ridiculed these efforts and sought to overturn relAted measures within the department.

In a recent congressional hearing,Hegseth defended his decision to remove General Randy George, the Army chief of staff, stating that he wanted to change the culture of the department and that it was challenging to do so with the same people in place. He has also removed several other senior military leaders without explanation, including General Charles Q Brown,Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Admiral Linda Fagan, General James Slife, and Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, among others.

Hegseth's actions have raised questions about his commitment to meritocracy and the independence of the military promotion process





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jim Hegseth Navy Officer Promotions Military Meritocracy Defense Secretary Military Leadership

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pentagon chief sounds 'alarm' over China's buildup, urges allies to boost defense spendingDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Asian allies on Saturday to ramp up military spending to counter China's growing power and prevent its dominance in the region.

Read more »

As the Pentagon pushes for battlefield AI, some military leaders urge cautionDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth is pushing for rapid AI integration, clashing with Anthropic over safety concerns.

Read more »

Hegseth tells Asian allies to increase defense spendingDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth said those failing to show commitment to 'collective defense' would fall out of favor with the U.S.

Read more »

Trump Faces Criticism Over Iran Negotiations and Military Action While NDAA Provision Sparks ControversyPresident Trump expressed frustration over criticism of his handling of Iran negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz situation, emphasizing that he is 'in no hurry' to secure a deal. The U.S. conducted strikes on Iranian targets after an Iranian drone was shot down, while regional allies like Kuwait condemned Irans actions. Meanwhile, a provision in the House NDAA proposing deeper U.S.-Israel defense integration has drawn bipartisAn opposition, with lawmakers vowing to amend the bill. Defense Secretary Hegseth also stressed U.S. interest-driven partnerships at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Read more »