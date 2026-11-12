Defense Secretary Hegseth Awards Guard Who Scolded Him

Pete Hegseth awarded Spc. Thomas Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal after the sentinel corrected the group for laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth presented the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Spc. Thomas Iglesias on Thursday for his professional conduct during a solemn visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The award recognizes the sentinel's direct intervention when Hegseth's group was heard laughing at the memorial. The incident occurred on Wednesday following a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The recognition highlights a specific moment where military decorum was enforced by a junior service member against the Secretary of Defense.

The Incident and Immediate Response

Spc. Iglesias confronted Hegseth and his staff after members of the group were heard laughing loudly while taking photographs at the sacred site. The sentinel shouted at the visitors to maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect for the memorial. Video footage captured the sentinel yelling at the group to correct their behavior after one of the women laughed at the tomb. The intervention occurred on November 11, 2026, during a tour that included the Defense Secretary and his personnel. The guard reminded everyone of the strict standards required at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

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Pentagon Statement and Formal Award

The Pentagon officially confirmed that Iglesias received the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his execution of duties on November 11, 2026. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell issued a statement supporting the sentinel's actions and clarifying the department's stance on the matter. Parnell stated that the Secretary and the entire Department have always honored, and will always honor, the sacrifices military men and women have made. The spokesman emphasized that the soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum while commemorating this solemn day. Hegseth posted photos on social media showing him pinning the award and shaking hands with the soldier on Thursday.

Context of the Tomb and Sentinel Duties

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is located within Arlington National Cemetery and serves as a national tribute to America's unidentified and missing service members. There are currently three unidentified U.S. service members buried in the tomb. These include one soldier from World War I, one from World War II, and one from the Korean War. The site is guarded by sentinels from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard. These soldiers rotate duties to protect the tomb 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The sentinels are responsible for ensuring visitors maintain quiet and respect the sacred memorial.

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Impact on Military Culture and Public Perception

This event has drawn attention to the rigorous standards maintained by military personnel at national shrines. The decision by Defense Secretary Hegseth to award the guard who admonished him underscores the importance of discipline and respect within the armed forces. It serves as a public reaffirmation of the values upheld by the Department of Defense. The incident occurred just one day before the award was presented, highlighting the immediate recognition of proper military conduct. The coverage includes information from Arlington National Cemetery, The Associated Press, Pentagon Press Operations, and previous FOX Local reporting.

Reporting Sources and Contributions

The reporting for this story involved multiple sources to ensure accuracy regarding the events and the individuals involved. Heather Miller contributed to the reporting of this story. The news was reported from Los Angeles by LiveNOW's Andy Mac. The incident remains a significant example of the intersection between civilian visitors and military protocol at high-profile national sites. The award serves as a permanent record of the sentinel's adherence to duty and the Secretary's support for military standards.