The defense has rested its case in the federal corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, following the release of a recorded FBI interview with co-defendant Andy Duong. During the trial, evidence including the three-hour interview where Duong denied prior contact with Thao and knowledge of payments to Andre Jones was presented. The interview also revealed that agents recorded the session without Duong's knowledge and warned him about lying to law enforcement.

The defense rested in the federal corruption trial involving former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao as jurors heard a recorded FBI interview with Andy Duong. Over the weekend, the court released a recording of an FBI interview with defendant Andy Duong, the son of the owner of California Waste Solutions.

According to testimony and evidence presented in court, FBI agents interviewed Duong for about three hours without an attorney present after raiding his home on June 20, 2024. Agents recorded the interview without Duong's knowledge and warned him about providing false information.

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"So, when you talk to us, if we ask you a question, it is a crime to lie to us because we're law enforcement if that makes sense? " an FBI agent said. Photographs and videos taken by Duong have been introduced as evidence during the trial to document his interactions with Thao and others connected to the alleged conspiracy.

During the FBI interview, Duong denied speaking with Thao for two years before the FBI raid and said her behavior toward him changed after she became mayor.

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"It's like, come on. Now, you're the mayor, you don't even want to, you know, give me a high five?

" Duong said. The agent then asked, "Was she, was she going to help you guys out with the, the container homes?

"Person injured after possible explosion sparks apartment fire in Rossmoor retirement community"No, nobody helped. Because the thing is, we. If we knew. So we have to establish, you know, a permit first, which we waiting for, the state permit," Duong replied.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that the Duong family paid Andre Jones $85,000 for assistance with a project known as Evolutionary Homes and promised additional compensation through salary and commissions. During the FBI interview, Duong denied knowledge of any payments to Jones.

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"I have no knowledge at all. I never, you know, interact. I never meet Jones. I never gave him money.

I never dealt with him all this time that I've seen him ever since, ever since I first seen him at City Hall," Duong responded. The defense also called a witness Monday who testified that he saw the Duongs' business partner, Mario Juarez, hide what appeared to be a gun beneath the seat of his car before he was attacked by 10 men outside California Waste Solutions headquarters.

In addition, Thao's former policy director testified that Jones was active and engaged in the mayor's administration and that he never heard discussions about Evolutionary Homes.