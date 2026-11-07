Defense attorney in Tupac Shakur murder trial found dead at 55: report

Michael Sanft, the Las Vegas attorney who defended Duane Davis in the Tupac Shakur murder trial, was reportedly found dead days after filing an appeal in the case.

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Michael Sanft, the Las Vegas defense attorney who represented Duane"Keffe D" Davis in the Tupac Shakur murder case, was found dead inside his home Friday morning, according to the Michael Sloan, a close friend who rode motorcycles with Sanft, according to the report, confirmed his death and remembered the attorney as a devoted friend. Michael Sanft, the defense attorney who represented Duane"Keffe D" Davis in the Tupac Shakur murder trial, has reportedly died at age 55, days after filing an appeal challenging his client's conviction.

Also read Michael Sanft Dies at 54 After Representing Keffe D in Tupac Murder Case

"He was one of my best friends and one of the best human beings I knew," Sloan shared Fox News Digital reached out to the Clark County coroner's office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment. Tupac Shakur was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996, and died six days later at age 25.

TUPAC SHAKUR MURDER TRIAL'S FIRST WEEK SEES HEATED TESTIMONY FROM RELUCTANT WITNESSES WITH OLD GANGLAND TIES Sanft's death comes after a courtroom battle that ended with Davis, 63, becoming the first person convicted in connection with Shakur's 1996 murder. Duane"Keffe D" Davis was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur and sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon in August.

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He was sentenced Oct. 13 to 40 years to life behind bars, according to The Associated Press. Shakur was riding in a BMW with Death Row Records co-founder Marion"Suge" Knight near the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996, when a gunman in a white Cadillac opened fire. Knight survived with minor injuries. Shakur, one of hip-hop's biggest stars at the time, died six days later at age 25.

Defense attorney Michael Sanft cross examines James McDonald during the murder trial of Duane"Keffe D" Davis related to the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. Prosecutors argued Davis orchestrated the killing after his nephew was involved in a fight with Shakur and Knight earlier that night. During closing arguments, prosecutor Binu Palal told jurors Davis obtained a gun and"went hunting" for the two men.

Prosecutors also pointed toSanft disputed the prosecution's case, telling jurors there was no evidence beyond Davis' statements placing his client in Las Vegas or inside the Cadillac. A 1996 photo of rapper Tupac Shakur and Marion"Suge" Knight is displayed during the Duane Davis murder trial, related to the 1996 killing of the rapper. The decision prompted an emotional scene in court, with Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa"Set" Shakur, crying as the verdict was read.

Davis' son covered his face with one hand. The jury consisted of 12 jurors and four alternates. The panel heard testimony over nine days from 24 prosecution witnesses and three defense witnesses. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP