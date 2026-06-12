John Healey resigns citing defence underfunding; Belfast beheading attack thwarted by hurling stick; culture war over Gaelic names and Janet and John books; Labour Party at crossroads.

John Healey has resigned as UK Defence Secretary, protesting the government's failure to properly fund the Armed Forces. In a statement, Healey said the military is being starved of resources while billions are wasted on social programs.

This resignation is a rare act of principle in a Labour Party many say has lost its way. Healey, a former soldier and respected figure, is seen as the last grown-up in the room. His departure signals deep discontent within the party over Prime Minister Keir Starmer's priorities. Some analysts believe Healey is positioning himself for a leadership challenge, especially if Labour loses the upcoming Makerfield by-election.

If Reform UK wins that seat, it could trigger a seismic shift in British politics. Meanwhile, a terrifying incident in Belfast has highlighted the dangers of unmanaged immigration. An attacker, a migrant from an alien culture who entered the UK via Dublin under the Long Good Friday Agreement, attempted to behead a passerby. The assailant was stopped by Matt McKiernan, a local who used a hurling stick to fight him off.

McKiernan's bravery has been widely praised, but controversy erupted when the media insisted on using his Gaelic name, Maitiu Mág Tighearnáin. Critics decry this as political correctness gone mad, reminiscent of the banning of Janet and John books as racist and colonialist. Such moves alienate ordinary Britons who feel their identity is under attack. This attack echoes previous incidents where ordinary citizens thwarted terrorists.

John Smeaton, a Rangers fan, tackled a Glasgow airport bomber while still on fire. A Millwall fan shouted profanities while stopping the London Bridge attack. These acts of heroism contrast sharply with a government that seems more concerned about offending minorities than protecting its citizens. Healey's resignation is a wake-up call.

The defence of the realm must come first. The Labour Party under Starmer has abandoned its traditional working-class base, frittering away money on welfare while ignoring the military. If the UK is to survive as a nation, it must prioritize security over ideology. The by-election in Makerfield will be a referendum on this government's failures.

Only by voting Reform can voters force a change. The choice is clear: continue down the path of weakness, or return to common sense and strength





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

John Healey Resignation UK Defence Funding Matt Mckiernan Labour Party Extremism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Healey's Dramatic Resignation as Labour's Defence SecretaryJohn Healey dramatically quit today as Labour's defence shambles turned into a nightmare. The Defence Secretary announced he was leaving Cabinet with a brutal parting shot at Keir Starmer after months of bitter wrangling over funding. He suggested the settlement in the Defence Investment plan was insufficient and resigned.

Read more »

John Healey quits as Defence Secretary, accusing Keir Starmer of failing to 'defend the country'John Healey, the Defence Secretary, has dramatically quit after accusing Keir Starmer of failing to 'defend the country'. He announced his resignation with a brutal parting shot at the PM after months of bitter wrangling over funding. Mr Healey said he could not accept the settlement in the Defence Investment Plan because it fell 'well short of what is required' at a 'dangerous time'. He suggested the proposals would only boost military spending from 2.6 per cent of GDP next year to just 2.68 per cent in 2030, despite the 'imperative to speed up readiness to fight'. Swiping at the PM and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Mr Healey said: 'You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats.' Mr Healey's deputy Al Carns has also warned the plan is not 'fit for purpose', saying Sir Keir has 'got to sort this out'. The seismic news further loosens Sir Keir's tenuous grip on control of the Government, as rivals circle to deliver a killer blow.

Read more »

Defence Secretary John Healey Resigns Amid Fierce Clash Over National Security FundingJohn Healey has stepped down as Defence Secretary after a breakdown in relations with Chancellor Rachel Reeves and PM Keir Starmer over a massive shortfall in military spending.

Read more »

Defence Secretary John Healey Resigns Over Military Funding CrisisJohn Healey quits his post, blaming chronic under‑funding of the armed forces, while public debate intensifies over the government's defence priorities and Labour Party's internal direction.

Read more »