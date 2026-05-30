Defence Firms Must Accept Woke Conditions for MoD Contracts

The MoD requires defence firms to meet woke conditions like tackling eco-inequality for cyber defence contracts, sparking criticism from MPs who say a woke agenda has captured billions in public spending.

The Ministry of Defence now requires companies seeking cyber defence contracts to commit to woke conditions such as tackling eco-inequality and fighting climate change before they can secure multi-million-pound deals.

These requirements form part of the MoD's social value model, which includes key performance indicators quietly published on Christmas Day. The KPIs prioritize wellbeing, economic equality, and environmental action, and suppliers that fail to meet them risk having contracts terminated, being publicly named, or disqualified from future work. This development has sparked criticism from Conservative MP Alex Burghart, who accused the government of allowing a woke agenda to capture billions of pounds in public contracts.

He warned that while adversaries rearm, Labour has made tackling eco-inequality a key performance indicator for defence contracts, describing the approach as unserious and warning of net zero defences. The MoD defended the move, stating that the social value model ensures public money yields wider societal and economic benefits and that contracts appropriately incentivize suppliers to drive growth. The application of these politically correct rules extends beyond defence. They account for 10 percent of ministerial decisions on supplier selection.

For instance, farming companies are required to employ 50 percent women or non-binary staff, while education suppliers must achieve a zero gender pay gap. Sub-contractors in export financing must ensure their advertisements feature 33 percent multicultural representation, well above the national average of below 20 percent. Even the Home Office demands that asylum guards provide customer satisfaction with cultural sensitivities.

Fred de Fossard of the Prosperity Institute criticized the trend, arguing that government procurement is increasingly being used to socially engineer behavior on issues like gender balance and climate ideology rather than to purchase competent services. Critics argue that such requirements undermine the primary purpose of defence contracts, which should focus on national security and military capability.

The inclusion of social and environmental goals in procurement processes has become a contentious issue in Whitehall, with some seeing it as a necessary step towards sustainable development and others as an unnecessary burden on businesses. The MoD however maintains that the social value model is tailored to UK defence needs and helps drive growth while ensuring contracts deliver broader benefits.

As the debate continues, defence firms must navigate these new expectations to remain eligible for lucrative government deals, balancing their core mission with expanding social obligations





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