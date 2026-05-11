Defamation Suit by Miami Cops Against Ben Affleck and Matt Damon for Depiction of Law Enforcement in Film The Rip

Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana, two officers in the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, have filed a defamation lawsuit against Artists Equity and Falco Productions for portraying law enforcement characters in their film The Rip.

According to the complaint, the film's unique, non-generic details of the real-life incident, combined with its Miami-Dade setting and portrayal of a narcotics team, creates a reasonable inference that the officers depicted are the plaintiffs.

Similar to how the movie opened with the text 'inspired by true events,' they argued that apart from the fact that a large seizure occurred, the events portrayed in the film did not happen. A second line of argument is that the characters' bending of procedure, including one scene where Affleck's alter ego kills a DEA agent, lead the family members and colleagues of the plaintiffs to suggest that the seized funds were used for personal property improvements, private schooling for their children, and to afford vehicles and vessels.

This create the association of the Miami-Dade Police Department and the plaintiffs with the corrupt portrayals in the film. The movie has allegedly led to substantial harm to their personal and professional reputations and the officers are seeking damages and attorneys fees as well as a public retraction and correction





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Ben Affleck Matt Damon Defamation Lawsuit Miami Cops The Rip Miami-Dade Police Department Real-Life Incident Unique Non-Generic Details Bending Of Procedure Seizure Funds Personal Property Improvements Private Schooling Attorneys Fees

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