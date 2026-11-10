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Deerfield Crash Kills Evanston High School Student

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Deerfield Crash Kills Evanston High School Student
Car Accident · Teen Death · Evanston Township High School
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A 17-year-old Evanston Township High School student, Charles Halliday, died in a two-vehicle crash involving an Audi SUV and a Chicago Tribune box truck on Waukegan Road in Deerfield early Wednesday morning.

was identified as an Evanston Township High School student. Deerfield police said around 12:19 a.m., officers and members of the Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Protection District responded to the 1100 block of Waukegan Road for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

Officers arrived and found a two-vehicle crash in the roadway involving an Audi SUV and a Chicago Tribune Box Truck — both with heavy damage. The driver of the Audi, identified as 17-year-old Charles Halliday of Evanston, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner's Office. Preliminary results indicate that the teen died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

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In a letter sent to students and families, the school said in part:"The time, talent, and care he gave to this community were meaningful to so many, and his presence made a difference in ways that will always be remembered. His loss will be deeply felt by the many students, staff members, and others whose lives he touched.

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" The school says counselors and other student support staff will be available. They are also encouraging families to check in with their students and make space to talk about the loss.

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Car Accident Teen Death Evanston Township High School Deerfield Police Fatal Crash

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