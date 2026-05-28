Deer Valley School Board Member Faces Resignation Demands After Nazi Salute at Meeting

Calls are mounting for Kimberly Fisher to resign from the Deer Valley Unified School District board after she performed a Nazi salute and said "heil" during a public meeting. Fisher claimed the act was aimed at Board President Paul Carver, whom she accused of dictatorial behavior. Her defense has been widely rejected as unacceptable by fellow board members, the teachers union, and the community.

A controversy has erupted within the Deer Valley Unified School District as calls intensify for board member Kimberly Fisher to resign following her performance of a Nazi salute and utterance of the word "heil" at the conclusion of a public meeting.

The incident, which many observers have condemned as abhorrent and historically insensitive, appears to have stemmed from board member Fisher's frustrations with Board President Paul Carver. Fisher has claimed that Carver behaves like a dictator, and her gesture was intended as a pointed criticism directed at him. She defended her actions in a subsequent Facebook Live broadcast, where she expressed fatigue with Carver's leadership and compared him to notorious historical figures like Pol Pot and Hitler.

However, her explanation has been met with widespread rejection and outrage from fellow board members, the teachers' union, and the broader community. Board member Stephanie Simacek, who is also a state representative, issued a strong call for Fisher's resignation, stating that the salute and its historical connotations are completely inappropriate and cannot be tolerated. She noted that while there have been previous issues with Fisher's conduct, this particular action crosses a line that demands a response.

Board President Paul Carver himself described the gesture as unacceptable, emphasizing that regardless of one's level of frustration with a person or organization, certain actions are fundamentally wrong and must not be engaged in. The Deer Valley Education Association, represented by kindergarten teacher Kelley Fisher (no relation), also condemned the act in the strongest possible terms, asserting that such gestures and words have absolutely no place in public schools.

The board member at the center of the controversy, Kimberly Fisher, has so far declined requests for a formal interview, opting to address the matter solely through her social media broadcast. The situation has created a significant rift within the school board and the district, raising serious questions about decorum, leadership, and the boundaries of political expression in public service.

Many are now watching to see what steps, if any, will be taken to address the incident and whether the growing demands for resignation will lead to formal consequences





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Deer Valley Unified School District Kimberly Fisher Nazi Salute Paul Carver School Board Resignation Controversy Stephanie Simacek Deer Valley Education Association

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