A deer wandered through congested streets of Upper Manhattan on Friday, zigzagging near Audubon Avenue and West 175th Street before crossing Broadway toward St Nicholas. Videos on social media showed stunned bystanders as the animal passed a school bus and paused in front of a Christmas tree. The NYPD confirmed multiple 911 calls reported a deer near West 170th Street and Broadway, with no injuries resulting from the animal's brief urban adventure.

around the streets of Manhattan Friday, leaving onlookers in total disbelief — as cops unsuccessfully tried to track it down. Several videos posted to social media Friday showed the moment the buck zigzagged through the congested streets of Washington Heights.filmed on Audubon Avenue near West 175th Street, the deer is seen strutting across the street, just moments after a school bus rolls by.

“Yeah, it don’t know where to go. That’s crazy! Yo, what the f–k? ” she said to other stunned bystanders filming in the street.

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The deer “stopped in front of a Christmas tree, posed for pictures, then crossed Broadway heading to St Nicholas,” the user wrote. I just saw a deer in NYC on 170th street it crossed Ft Washington stopped in front of a Christmas tree posed for Pictures then crossed Broadway heading to St Nicholas if I didn’t see it with my own eyes I wouldn’t believe itAdvertisementThe NYPD confirmed to The Post several 911 calls were made early Friday morning reporting a deer on the lam near West 170th Street and Broadway.

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There were no reported injuries as a result of the four-legged fugitive’s Upper Manhattan adventure.