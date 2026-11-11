Deer Park Shelter in Place: Officials working Level 3 incident at Lubrizol Deer Park

A shelter in place has been issued in Deer Park following a report of an odor from Lubrizol Deer Park.

A shelter in place has been issued in Deer Park following a report of an odor from Lubrizol Deer Park. Officials said residents are being asked to shelter in place as more information is being gathered.

A shelter in place has been issued in Deer Park following a report of an odor from Lubrizol Deer Park. Officials said residents are being asked to shelter in place as more information is being gathered. The City of Deer Park is asking residents to go indoors, close all windows, and wait for an all-clear on the shelter in place.

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"The City of La Porte is actively monitoring the shelter-in-place order issued by the City of Deer Park. At this time, no action is required for La Porte residents. Current winds are coming from the southeast, which is directing any released material away from our area. As a precaution, the La Porte Fire Department has been deployed along the Deer Park and La Porte boundary to conduct continuous air monitoring.

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Emergency management officials will continue to track conditions closely and provide updates as new information becomes available. "No word yet if there are any injuries.