Bound to be an 'Initiative' for this one day... From the National Park Service: 'Deer Management The National Park Service must balance the needs of all animals and plants in Rock Creek Park. Research has shown that vegetation damage occurs when deer populations exceed 20 per square mile.

The National Park Service must balance the needs of all animals and plants in Rock Creek Park. Research has shown that vegetation damage occurs when deer populations exceed 20 per square mile.

Reducing the deer population is needed to allow regeneration in a healthy, diverse forest that supports native vegetation and wildlife, including deer. The National Park Service uses an adaptive management approach that is flexible based on how deer and vegetation populations respond. Since 2013, when NPS began reducing the deer population in Rock Creek Park, the park’s tree seedling density has more than doubled.

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Without continued management, deer populations would quickly rebound and eat nearly all tree seedlings and other plants before they could grow. Scientists continue to monitor the response of park vegetation to fewer deer–this helps inform future deer management practices.the NPS has begun work to reduce deer populations in smaller areas under Rock Creek Park’s management, in addition to Rock Creek Park itself.

These areas include: Barnard Hill; Battery Kemble; Beach Parkway; Dumbarton Oaks Park; Fort Bayard; Fort Bunker Hill; Fort Reno; Fort Slocum; Fort Stevens; Fort Totten; Little Forest; Glover-Archbold Park; Klingle Valley; Montrose Park; National Zoological Park Entrance at Harvard St NW; Normanstone Parkway; North Portal Parkway; Park – Garfield St, between Fulton St & Foxhall Rd NW ; Park – North side of National Zoological Park & Adams Mill Rd NW ; Pinehurst Parkway; Piney Branch Portal; Potomac Palisades Parkway from Key Bridge to Chain Bridge, NW; Reservation 630; Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway; Rock Creek Park; Soapstone Valley Park; Whitehaven Parkway; and Woodley Park.

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As a reminder, Rock Creek Park is closed daily from sunset to sunrise all year round This includes all trails and most park facilities. Extensive safety measures will be in place to protect park visitors, neighbors, and staff during operations.

We ensure safety by:working at night when parks are closedtemporarily closing roadsposting signs on closed trails/roads and bulletin boardsusing infrared heat scanners and night vision goggles to identify deeralways shooting toward the interior of the parkDuring deer management operations, temporary night-time road closures will be in effect to provide for visitor and employee safety during reduction activities. Commuters, including cyclists, are advised to plan alternate routes. White-tailed deer are common throughout North and Central America.

Without natural predators and with favorable habitat, deer have flourished in Rock Creek Park. Before 1960, there were no recorded sightings of white-tailed deer in the park. By the early 1990s, sightings were so frequent that the park stopped recording them. In 2003, deer numbers peaked at nearly 100 per square mile.

Over the past 20 years, an overabundant white-tailed deer population has negatively impacted Rock Creek Park. Prompted by a marked decline in forest regeneration, Rock Creek Park initiated a public process to create a plan, finalized in 2012, which calls for reducing the population density to support long-term protection and restoration of native plants and to promote a healthy and diverse forest.

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As the area around Rock Creek Park becomes more developed, the park is increasingly important as a refuge for plants and wildlife. It’s critical – as well as required by National Park Service management policies – that the natural resources sustain all the park’s wildlife. ”