DeepSigma Targets $10 Million Token Sale for RWA Perpetual Futures Exchange

DeepSigma is raising up to $10 million on Republic to build its decentralized perpetual futures exchange for real-world assets before a mainnet launch.

DeepSigma Inc., a Delaware-based developer of decentralized perpetual futures markets linked to real-world assets, has officially launched a token offering on the Republic platform. The fundraising campaign targets up to $10 million in total funding to finance the development of the company's exchange infrastructure.

This capital raise is specifically intended to prepare the platform for a production launch and accelerate the completion of critical technical components. The move follows the initial unveiling of DeepSigma's trading platform, which currently supports paper trading across seventy-seven perpetual markets tied to equities, commodities, indices, and other traditional financial assets.

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The offering is available exclusively to verified U.S. accredited investors and eligible non-U.S. participants located in designated jurisdictions. Participation remains subject to applicable securities laws and strict investor eligibility requirements established by regulatory frameworks. This structure ensures that only qualified individuals can engage with the preliminary stages of the project.

Planned development focuses heavily on building a central limit order book matching engine as the core of its trading infrastructure. DeepSigma states that traditional financial markets differ significantly from cryptocurrency markets due to defined trading hours and varying liquidity conditions. These characteristics add specific requirements for derivatives execution, collateral management, and settlement processes.

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The planned exchange architecture pairs this central limit order book with a clearing layer responsible for managing positions, collateral, margin, and settlement. Unlike crypto markets that operate around the clock, traditional assets depend on external pricing mechanisms. DeepSigma designs its system to handle these complexities through robust on-chain settlement capabilities.

DeepSigma is developing the platform on Cypherium, a Layer 1 blockchain that combines Proof-of-Work with HotStuff-derived Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus. The underlying consensus technology is covered by four granted U.S. patents licensed directly to DeepSigma. This proprietary technology forms the backbone of the network's security and efficiency.

The infrastructure will also incorporate Cypherium's decentralized identity technology to verify participants and manage jurisdiction-specific access restrictions. DeepSigma describes its design as intended to combine auditable transactions with controls that restrict access according to applicable legal requirements. This approach aims to bridge the gap between decentralized finance and regulated traditional markets.

The company has clarified that its stated approach does not constitute registration or approval of the exchange by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. DeepSigma plans to commission independent security audits before moving the exchange into production. These audits are a critical step toward ensuring platform integrity and user safety.

The Republic offering is structured around specific investor eligibility and token distribution requirements that define the economic model. The minimum investment in the offering is set at one thousand dollars per participant. This threshold allows for broad participation among qualified investors while maintaining compliance standards.

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Twenty percent of the tokens are scheduled for release at the token generation event to provide immediate liquidity. The remaining eighty percent of the tokens will vest linearly over six months to align long-term incentives. This vesting schedule helps prevent sudden market dumps and supports stable price discovery after launch.

The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to applicable transfer and resale restrictions. The offering is limited to verified U.S. accredited investors and eligible non-U.S. persons participating in separate offshore transactions. These restrictions ensure that the company operates within legal boundaries across different jurisdictions.

Access to future trading services will depend heavily on jurisdiction and participant eligibility criteria determined by the platform. Live trading is not yet available on DeepSigma's current public demo, which includes AI-powered market analysis and a public leaderboard. The current demo serves as a testing ground for users to familiarize themselves with the interface.

DeepSigma is targeting a mainnet launch approximately three months after the token sale concludes successfully. This timeline is subject to development progress and other relevant conditions that may arise during final testing phases. The company remains focused on delivering a secure and compliant trading environment.

DeepSigma plans to allocate offering proceeds to its matching engine, blockchain integration, identity and permissioning systems, and external security reviews. Progress on these workstreams will determine whether the company can meet its target timeline for live perpetual futures trading. The successful execution of these technical milestones is vital for the project's long-term viability.