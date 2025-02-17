DeepSeek's Low-Cost AI Model Sparks Concerns About China's Rising AI Power

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI lab, has unveiled a cost-effective AI model, challenging the dominance of Western AI labs and raising concerns about China's growing influence in the field.

DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence lab, has made significant strides in the field of AI, prompting top tech executives to acknowledge China 's growing prowess in the sector. At France's Artificial Intelligence Action Summit, several leading tech figures, including Chris Lehane, OpenAI's chief global affairs officer, highlighted DeepSeek's achievements.

DeepSeek's recent technical paper revealed that one of its new AI models was developed with a training cost of less than $6 million, significantly lower than the billions spent by major tech companies and Western AI labs. This breakthrough has raised concerns about the competitive landscape in the AI race.Lehane emphasized the 'very real competition' between U.S.-led democratic AI and China's autocratic AI, while acknowledging the potential for a global AI arms race. DeepSeek's success has challenged the prevailing assumption that China lags behind the U.S. in AI development. Experts have questioned the impact of export restrictions on Chinese firms accessing advanced GPUs, a crucial component for training AI models. The effectiveness of these restrictions in hindering China's progress now appears to be under scrutiny.Despite DeepSeek's impressive advancements, leading AI executives remain cautiously optimistic about its immediate threat to established players like OpenAI and Anthropic. Doubts have been raised regarding DeepSeek's claims about the low cost of developing its models. A report from SemiAnalysis estimated that DeepSeek's hardware expenditure is significantly higher than the figure they have publicly stated. Some experts believe that DeepSeek might have achieved its high performance by leveraging larger U.S. AI systems through a technique called 'distillation,' where more powerful models are used to evaluate the output of newer models.While DeepSeek's emergence has undoubtedly shaken up the AI landscape, the long-term implications for the global AI race remain to be seen





NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Deepseek China Competition Openai Technological Advancements

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

