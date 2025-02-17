DeepSeek's recent advancements in AI, particularly its cost-effective model, have sparked discussions about China's increasing role in the global AI landscape. While experts acknowledge DeepSeek's achievements, concerns remain regarding the transparency of its development costs and potential reliance on preexisting U.S. AI systems.

At France's AI Action Summit, technology executives told CNBC that the emergence of DeepSeek demonstrates that China cannot be disregarded as a serious player in the field of artificial intelligence. Chris Lehane, OpenAI's chief global affairs officer, stated that DeepSeek's low-cost AI model reinforces the notion that there is 'very real competition with very real stakes.' Despite this, tech leaders largely concur that the threat DeepSeek poses to well-funded U.S.

AI labs such as OpenAI remains limited for the time being. The technological advancements displayed by Chinese artificial intelligence lab DeepSeek have signaled the intensification of U.S.-Sino competition in the realm of AI, according to top technology executives speaking to CNBC. During a series of interviews at France's Artificial Intelligence Action Summit, leaders of several prominent tech companies conveyed to CNBC that the emergence of DeepSeek underscores the fact that China cannot be overlooked as a major player in AI innovation.Last month, DeepSeek sent shockwaves through global markets with a technical paper asserting that one of its new AI models was developed at a total training cost of less than $6 million—significantly lower than the billions upon billions of dollars being invested by Big Tech companies and Western AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic. Chris Lehane, chief global affairs officer at OpenAI, informed CNBC that DeepSeek's advanced, cost-effective model confirms the existence of 'a very real competition between U.S.-led, small D democratic AI and CCP China-led autocratic, authoritarian AI.' Many critics of DeepSeek have pointed to apparent censorship exhibited by the model when addressing sensitive subjects. For instance, when questioned about the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, DeepSeek's AI assistant app responds with: 'Sorry, that's beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else.''There's two countries in the world that can build this at scale,' Lehane told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal on the sidelines of the Paris AI summit Monday. 'Imagine if there were only two countries in the world that could build electricity at scale. That's sort of how you have to think about it.' 'For us, what DeepSeek really reinforces and reaffirms is that there is this very real competition with very real stakes,' Lehane added. However, tech executives largely agreed that despite DeepSeek's breakthrough showcasing China's advancement in the global AI race beyond previous estimations, the threat it poses to OpenAI remains limited for now. While experts generally acknowledge DeepSeek's impressive AI advancements, concerns have arisen regarding the startup's claims about cost. A report from semiconductor research firm SemiAnalysis last month estimated that DeepSeek's hardware expenditure is 'well higher' than $500 million over the company's history. DeepSeek was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. The report found that DeepSeek's research and development costs and expenses related to ownership are substantial, and generating 'synthetic data' for the model to train on would require 'a considerable amount of compute.' Some technologists believe that DeepSeek may have achieved such a high level of performance by training its models on larger U.S. AI systems





