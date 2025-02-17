DeepSeek Pauses South Korea Apps Amid Privacy Concerns

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, has temporarily paused downloads of its chatbot apps in South Korea due to privacy concerns raised by the South Korean Personal Information Protection Commission. The apps were removed from local App Stores, and DeepSeek agreed to work with authorities to strengthen privacy protections before relaunching.

DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, has temporarily halted downloads of its chatbot applications in South Korea while it collaborates with local authorities to address privacy concerns, according to South Korea n officials on Monday. South Korea ’s Personal Information Protection Commission stated that DeepSeek’s apps were removed from the domestic versions of Apple’s App Store and Google Play on Saturday evening.

The company agreed to work with the agency to fortify privacy safeguards before reintroducing the applications. This measure does not impact existing users who have already downloaded DeepSeek on their devices or utilize it on personal computers. Nam Seok, director of the South Korean commission’s investigation division, advised South Korean users of DeepSeek to either delete the app from their devices or refrain from inputting personal information into the tool until the concerns are resolved. Numerous South Korean government agencies and companies have either restricted access to DeepSeek within their networks or prohibited employees from using the app for work purposes due to anxieties that the AI model was accumulating excessive sensitive information.The South Korean privacy commission, which commenced reviewing DeepSeek’s services last month, determined that the company lacked transparency regarding third-party data transfers and potentially collected an excessive amount of personal information, Nam explained. Nam stated that the commission did not possess an estimate of the number of DeepSeek users in South Korea. A recent analysis by Wiseapp Retail revealed that DeepSeek was employed by approximately 1.2 million smartphone users in South Korea during the fourth week of January, positioning it as the second-most-popular AI model after ChatGPT.





