DeepSeek Pauses South Korea App Downloads Amid Privacy Concerns

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek temporarily halts downloads in South Korea to address privacy concerns raised by the Personal Information Protection Commission. The apps have been removed from local app stores, and the company is working with authorities to strengthen privacy protections before relaunching.

DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, has temporarily halted downloads of its chatbot applications in South Korea while it collaborates with local authorities to address privacy concerns . South Korea 's Personal Information Protection Commission reported that DeepSeek's apps were removed from the local App Store s on Saturday evening. The company has agreed to work with the agency to strengthen privacy safeguards before reinstating the apps.

This action does not impact existing users who have downloaded DeepSeek on their devices or utilize it on personal computers. Nam Seok, director of the South Korean commission's investigation division, advised South Korean users to delete the app from their devices or refrain from entering personal information into the tool until the issues are resolved. Numerous South Korean government agencies and companies have either blocked DeepSeek from their networks or prohibited employees from using the app for work due to concerns that the AI model was collecting excessive sensitive information. The South Korean privacy commission, which commenced reviewing DeepSeek's services last month, discovered that the company lacked transparency regarding third-party data transfers and potentially amassed an excessive amount of personal information, according to Nam. Nam stated that the commission lacked an estimate of the number of DeepSeek users in South Korea. However, a recent Wiseapp Retail analysis revealed that DeepSeek was utilized by approximately 1.2 million smartphone users in South Korea during the fourth week of January, making it the second-most-popular AI model after ChatGPT





