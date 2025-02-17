A Chinese AI lab's low-cost, advanced model shakes up the AI landscape, prompting discussions about the intensifying competition between China and the US.

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI lab, has created a stir in the global tech community with its recent announcement of a low-cost, highly advanced AI model. The model, reportedly trained for less than $6 million, has challenged the prevailing narrative that China lags behind the US in AI development. Top tech executives interviewed at France's AI Action Summit acknowledged DeepSeek's impressive advancements, acknowledging it as a serious competitor in the US- China AI race.

While DeepSeek's achievements have raised concerns about China's growing influence in the AI landscape, many experts believe the threat it poses to well-funded US labs like OpenAI remains limited for now. Chris Lehane, OpenAI's chief global affairs officer, emphasized the competitive nature of the situation, comparing it to the significance of two countries having the capability to produce electricity at scale. He stressed the 'very real competition with very real stakes' posed by DeepSeek.However, some experts remain skeptical about DeepSeek's cost claims, pointing to a report from semiconductor research firm SemiAnalysis that estimated DeepSeek's hardware expenditure to be significantly higher than $500 million. Further doubts have been raised about the model's transparency, particularly regarding its handling of sensitive topics. When questioned about the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, DeepSeek's AI assistant app responded with a vague refusal, stating 'Sorry, that's beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else.





