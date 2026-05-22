In Focus is a publication that provides in-depth pieces on political, cultural, and ideological issues shaping America. It delves deeper into the issues and provides a clearer picture compared to mainstream media. It can be read daily and is published by experts and senior writers from around the world.

In Focus delivers deeper coverage of the political, cultural, and ideological issues shaping America, published daily by senior writers and experts. It goes beyond the headlines to give readers the full picture.

Amassed wealth is constantly being stirred up to create hatred towards those perceived to be 'oligarchs', 'Wall Street barons', 'kulaks', or 'billionaires'. Ginning up resentment towards Bezos because he claimed that 'the value to society and civilization from my for-profit companies will be much, much larger than the good that I do with my charitable giving.

' It is argued that, billionaires are better at capital-dispensing to productive sectors of society than charity or government. Many billionaires simply create more jobs, save people more money, and foster more self-reliance than any government program. The profit motive is more effective at improving people's lives than good intentions





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In Focus Political Coverage Ideological Issues Deep Focus Publishing Experts Basing Resentment Towards Bezos Billionaires Are Better At Dispensing Capital The Profit Motive Is More Effective At Improvi Zeroing Out Taxes For Bottom Earners

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