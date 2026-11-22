More than 5,000 feet beneath the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, scientists encountered a truly alien landscape that might just haunt your dreams.

More than 5,000 feet beneath the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, scientists encountered a truly alien landscape that might just haunt your dreams. It was 2017, and a team of scientists from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were on the hunt for what they thought would be ato map and survey the Gulf, led by marine biologist Diva Amon and echinodermologist Charles Messing.

Sonar had picked up on some kind of structure about 1.5 kilometers down. It had the hallmarks of a sunken ship: a large structure surrounded by smaller, loose ones.

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"Today is truly a day of exploration as we send the ROV over to this unknown sonar target," one crew memberA barren, sandy plain littered with rusted, white cubes – some busted open with the impact of falling, their plastic intestines and copper arteries exposed. Zooming in on the scene, a metal tablet of text emerged, encrusted with sand and oxidized metal ooze. Parts of this misplaced script can just be made out:"To Operate";"For Personal Safety";"Problem Solving…".

What does this mysterious inscription say? Then, looming out of the deep blue, the crew encountered the mother of all cuboids: a crumpled red shipping container, with a clutch of yet more white cubes spilling from its flayed side. The cubes were a lost payload of white goods: fridges, freezers, washing machines. The inscribed tablet, a set of instructions for doing the laundry.

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"Other appliances were scattered nearby as well as further afield, forming what we had assumed was a 'debris field'," the official dive notes "The container ID number was ITLU733016 , with a series of other identifying markings. The cargo appeared to include a variety of brands and was without packaging, suggesting that the cargo was going to be recycled.

"Someone may still be waiting for this delivery. "We are at 1.5 kilometers… in the deep sea. And here we are, moving through a field of just freezers, fridges, and washing machines.

"You think of the deep sea as a fairly untouched place, but this is just a reminder that it really is not. We stillof the 2025 figures, they note that severe weather increases the likelihood that freight boats will drop some cargo as they encounter rougher seas.

"The research has suggested that lost containers could take hundreds of years to fully degrade in the deep ocean, if not more," another crew memberCorals and hydroids cling to the metal structures, their soft bodies rippling in response to the passing ROV. ROV missions are operated by a crew of scientists and technicians aboard a ship on the water's surface, who remotely guide a submersible robot to the depths.

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The ROV is connected to the ship by a long cable, through which commands are sent, and data is returned. This is why we can hear the scientists reacting in real time: their voices are recorded along with the live feed. This allows them to take important audio notes on what they are seeing in real time .weird and wonderful things