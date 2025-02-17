Deep-Sea Anglerfish Washed Ashore in California

A deep-sea anglerfish was found washed ashore on a Carlsbad beach, prompting local experts to study the rare specimen. This occurrence marks one of several such instances along the West Coast in recent years. Scientists are investigating the reasons behind this increase in anglerfish appearing on land.

Another deep-sea dweller was discovered washed ashore on a Carlsbad beach this week. Jordan Coronel encountered the toothy, black sea creature while fishing at South Ponto State Beach on Wednesday. Its body lay on the sand, mouth agape, with a slimy-looking antenna protruding from its head. 'At first, its round, gelatinous body made me think it was some kind of jellyfish,' Coronel wrote to NBC 7.

'But when I got a closer look, I noticed its large, wide mouth filled with sharp, jagged teeth and an antenna-like structure on its head.' Coronel reached out to the marine biology community online and was eventually connected with Ben Frable, manager of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography's fish collection. Frabel is a renowned expert on fish.While there are only a few dozen in labs across the globe, about seven anglerfish have been found washed ashore on the West Coast since 2021 -- three in San Diego County, Frable said. The shore is a long way from home for these creatures. Anglerfish typically inhabit the dark depths 1,000 to 4,000 feet beneath the surface, where food is scarce. They are known as predators, sometimes using a glowing light to lure prey. 'A lot of them have these big mouths, big teeth, and, you know, they also kind of have very dark pigmentation. Some of them glow,' Frable said. 'They're very, very alien. But a lot of that is because, you know, they're adapted for living in environments that are very different than what we are used to as land animals, right?' Another type of anglerfish recently made headlines for swimming closer to the surface than usual. Scientists in Spain captured a black seadevil anglerfish in daylight. It was apparently injured and did not survive.Scientists are still trying to understand why these anglerfish are appearing on the shore more frequently. 'We don't really know ... It may be part of their life cycle. A lot of times what we find are these very large, presumably old fish. So maybe have something to do with their life cycle or may have something to do with changes in environmental conditions down here in Southern California,' Frable said. Frable commended Coronel for quickly contacting marine life experts after spotting the creature on the shore. This allows scientists to preserve it in the best possible condition. 'We say when you do run into something really weird on the beach, the best thing to do is if there's a lifeguard present, go let them know,' Frable said. 'They know who to contact California Fish and Wildlife, us, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, and they can kind of get you in touch with the right people to try to recover that thing and make it available for science.' Frable noted that the first-ever scientific description of an anglerfish was of a specimen of footballfish found by a beachgoer washed up on a Greenland beach in 1833.





