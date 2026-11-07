Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Undergoes 'Successful' Surgery After Medical Emergency

Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan offered a health update Saturday, a week after a 'medical emergency' forced the band to postpone their European tour.

Gillan returned to social media Saturday to tell fans that he recently underwent surgery, which would be followed by a period of rest and recovery..

“I now have to rest, in order to make a complete recovery and ensure that I’m as fit as can be before getting back to work, thanks everybody for your patience and understanding. I really do appreciate it and apologize for all the inconvenience. ” The group postponed a pair of Germany shows last weekend — and subsequently nixed the remainder of their tour — after announcing that Gillan was hospitalized with an unspecified health issue.

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Adam Lambert on His Future With Queen, New Music, and Why the Show Must Go OnA few days later, Gillan updated fans, saying he “had a medical problem whilst in Leipzig which required urgent attention at the hospital. ” However, “I was hoping that I would get the all clear to hang on until the end of the tour, but there are very serious risks involved in me doing so.

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” Deep Purple’s postponed European tour was scheduled to run through November 25. As of now, the band’s Latin America tour — scheduled to begin December 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil and conclude December 19 in Mexico City — is still on the schedule.

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