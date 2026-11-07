Deep Purple Postpones UK and Europe Tour After Ian Gillan Heart Surgery

Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan underwent successful heart surgery, causing the postponement of European tour dates. Glenn Hughes also had heart surgery as the band seeks medical updates.

On Saturday, November 7, Ian Gillan, the eighty-one-year-old frontman of the legendary rock band Deep Purple, announced a medical emergency that necessitated the immediate postponement of their current European and United Kingdom tour legs. The eighty-one-year-old singer revealed that he had undergone a successful medical procedure and emphasized the necessity of rest for a full recovery.

Gillan shared the urgent update with fans via social media, explaining that the health issue arose while the band was performing in Leipzig, Germany. He noted that the situation required urgent attention at a local hospital, leading to the cancellation of two key concerts scheduled for late October and early November in Germany.

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Surgery Details and Medical Reasons

Gillan provided specific context regarding the medical intervention, stating that while he had hoped to receive the all-clear to complete the remainder of the tour, the risks were deemed too high by his medical team and management. He expressed deep gratitude for the patience and understanding shown by fans, apologizing for the inconvenience caused by the sudden schedule changes.

The singer confirmed that the decision to halt the tour was made strictly in the best interests of his health. He outlined a clear plan to prioritize rest and recovery to ensure he returns to work in optimal physical condition. This transparency was intended to manage fan expectations and provide clarity on the band's future schedule.

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Broader Tour Impact and Cancellations

The cancellations officially began with the Deep Purple show at the QI Arena in Leipzig on October 31 and the subsequent performance at the Sporthalle in Hamburg on November 1. These events were the initial casualties of the medical emergency, marking the first in a series of disruptions to the band's extensive international schedule.

Following the German dates, the band confirmed that the remainder of its scheduled United Kingdom and European tour would be postponed until further notice. The SPLAT! world tour, which began in late summer, had originally planned to continue through late November, making this a significant disruption to their annual performance calendar.

Glenn Hughes Undergoes Separate Surgery

Compounding the concerns for fans and the band, Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes also revealed he is on the mend after undergoing another ten-hour open-heart surgery. Hughes shared his own health update, confirming that all is well following the extensive medical procedure. His recovery adds another layer of complexity to the band's ability to perform as a full lineup in the immediate future.

Both Gillan and Hughes, key members of the Deep Purple roster, facing serious health challenges simultaneously has raised questions about the feasibility of upcoming dates. The band has not yet released a reschedule date for the affected legs of the tour, leaving fans in a state of anticipation for further announcements.

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Historical Significance and Next Steps

Gillan has fronted Deep Purple during multiple stints since first joining the group in 1969, becoming the voice behind some of the band's most iconic hits. His performance of the signature 1973 song Smoke on the Water remains a cultural touchstone, with the track peaking at number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

While the European and United Kingdom legs are suspended, the band's Latin American tour leg was ongoing at the time of the announcement. Deep Purple management is likely to evaluate the health status of Gillan and Hughes before committing to future dates, ensuring that all members are fit to perform. Fans are advised to monitor official channels for updates on ticket refunds or rescheduling options.