Deep Freeze Grips Chicago Area This Week

A prolonged period of frigid temperatures is expected to impact the Chicago area this week, with subzero lows, wind chills below -20, and limited sunshine. A slight warm-up is anticipated towards the weekend.

This week is dominated by frigid temperatures. This morning, wind chills could plunge as low as -20 degrees in the viewing area, and conditions won't significantly improve throughout the Presidents' Day weekend. Highs will struggle to reach double digits under partly sunny skies. As night falls, temperatures are expected to plummet even further, with subzero lows anticipated across the region. The northernmost areas could experience lows as cold as -10 degrees.

Due to these extreme wind chills, which may at times dip below -20 degrees, cold weather advisories are in effect.Tomorrow will continue the frigid trend, with highs hovering around 12 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies. If any snowfall is to occur this week, Wednesday appears to be the most likely day, although accumulations are not expected to be significant. There is a possibility of lake-effect snow bringing measurable amounts to parts of Chicagoland, but the current forecast suggests it won't be a major event. Thursday and Friday will mark a gradual thawing, with highs climbing into the low to mid-20s by Friday.A more noticeable warm-up is expected over the weekend, with Sunday's high temperatures potentially reaching 40 degrees





